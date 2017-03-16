Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Cat S60 Rugged Smartphone With FLIR Thermal Camera Launched in India at Rs. 64,999

 
16 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Cat S60 Rugged Smartphone With FLIR Thermal Camera Launched in India at Rs. 64,999

Highlights

  • It features a MIL-STD 810G and IP68 rating for durability
  • The Cat S60 sports a FLIR Lepton thermal camera
  • It is manufactured by UK-based Bullitt Mobile

After being unveiled at MWC 2016, the Cat S60 rugged smartphone was launched in India on Thursday. Priced at Rs. 64,999, the smartphone will be available from high-end multi-brand retail outlets as well as Amazon India from Friday, March 17.

Cat, or Caterpillar, is a US-based construction machinery manufacturing company. The company back in 2013 licensed its brand to UK-based Bullitt Mobile, which has since been producing Cat-branded feature phones, smartphones, as well as accessories, with an emphasis on durability.

The Cat S60's highlight feature is the presence of the FLIR Lepton Thermal Microcamera Module on the rear panel. This, according to the company, offers numerous use cases. With the thermal camera, they can detect heat loss around windows and doors; spot moisture and missing insulation; identify over-heating electrical appliances and circuitry, and see in complete darkness.

cat s60 thermal camera cat

The FLIR thermal camera on the Cat S60 can pick up heat and measure surface temperatures from a distance of up to 50 to 100 feet, which as per the company lets users see through obscurants such as smoke. It is ideal for professionals, utility workers, outdoor sports enthusiasts, and emergency first responders, the company said. The company is also touting a high-quality speaker that is capable of outputting at over 150dB.

Apart from the thermal camera, the Cat S60 is known for its rugged durability with a MIL-STD 810G rating to be able to withstand extreme temperatures (-25 degrees Celsius to 55 degrees Celsius), as well as shocks and drops (from up to 6 feet). It is also IP68-certified, with the company specifying the Cat S60 can withstand immersion in up to 5 metres of water for up to 1 hour. It also comes with a dedicated SOS button, which sends location coordinates to preprogrammed contacts. A separate programmable key is also present, and can be assigned to quickly start any application.

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Cat S60 smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It sports a 4.7-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with wet finger and glove support, apart from Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 617 SoC (4 cores clocked at 1.2GHz and 4 cores clocked at 1.5GHz) coupled with 3GB of RAM.

cat s60 full back cat

Apart from the FLIR thermal camera, the Cat S60 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with underwater capabilities and dual-LED flash, apart from a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It features 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, NFC, Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The company's global site doesn't list TDD-LTE 2300MHz (Band 40) for the ROW (Rest of the World) variant, only FDD-LTE 1800MHz (Band 3), which means it supports only one of the primary 4G LTE bands used by telecom operators in India. We've reached out to the company for clarification on this front, and will update the article once we know more.

The Cat S60 features a strengthened die cast frame, measures 147.9x73.4x12.66mm, and weighs in at 223 grams. It is powered by a non-removable 3800mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 30 hours of talk time, and 43 days of standby time. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and magnetometer. We've reached out the confirm the presence of a gyroscope.

On the announcement, Linda Summers, Chief Marketing Officer, Bullitt Group, global mobile device licensee for Caterpillar Inc. said, "Following our evaluation of the Indian market over the last year, we have spotted an immense opportunity for our devices in the rugged smartphone category. Recognising India’s potential as a sophisticated and fast growing market, we are looking to launch in the country with a highly-targeted offering for both consumers and the B2B sector. Globally we have reached a landmark figure of over 1 million units of Cat phone sales, and are very positive about reaching out to the Indian market."

Cat S60

Cat S60

Display

4.70-inch

Processor

1.2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3800mAh
Tags: Cat, Cat S60, Cat S60 Price, Cat S60 Price in India, Cat S60 Specifications, FLIR, Thermal Camera, Cat India, Bullitt Mobile, Mobiles, Android, India
Bengaluru-Based MoneyTap on Why It's Happy to Reject 95 Percent of Its Potential Customers
Yu Yunicorn
Cat S60 Rugged Smartphone With FLIR Thermal Camera Launched in India at Rs. 64,999
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Yu Yunicorn
TRENDING
  1. BSNL Offers 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls at Rs. 339
  2. WhatsApp Text Status Returns Next Week, Company Confirms
  3. Is Moto G5 Plus the Best Affordable Android Phone in India?
  4. Reliance Jio Free Promo Offer Doesn't Require Stay Order, Says TDSAT
  5. Coolpad Note 5 Lite With 4G VoLTE Support, 3GB RAM Launched at Rs. 8,199
  6. Moto G5 Plus With Metal Body Launched in India
  7. OnePlus 3T Gets a Black Colour Variant in Limited Edition
  8. Woman Suffers Burns to Face, Hands When Her Headphones Explode Mid-Flight
  9. Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
  10. Shovel Knight Developer on Nintendo Switch, New amiibo, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.