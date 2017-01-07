Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Canada Competition Bureau Drops Probe of Apple

 
07 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Canada Competition Bureau Drops Probe of Apple

Canada's competition watchdog announced Friday it is closing its two-year investigation into whether Apple's contracts with local wireless carriers illegally stifled competition when it introduced the iPhone.

The probe, opened in December 2014 by the Competition Bureau, failed to find sufficient evidence that the tech giant had engaged in anti-competitive behavior.

"The Bureau did not find sufficient evidence to conclude that Apple has engaged in an abuse of dominance under the Competition Act," the federal agency said.

The watchdog was investigating whether the contracts were affecting wireless carriers' incentives to push iPhones over other smartphone brands.

At the time of its 2008 Canada launch, Apple's smartphone was provided exclusively by telecommunications firm Rogers, before it was eventually made available by other carriers.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Apple, Mobiles, Canada, iPhones
Indian Startup Boltt Unveils Smart Wearables at CES 2017
Bitcoin's Downward Slide Continues After China Warning
Micromax Bolt Q381
Canada Competition Bureau Drops Probe of Apple
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Bolt Q381
TRENDING
  1. How to Get a Google Job, IIT Student Asked. Sundar Pichai said...
  2. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  3. Xiaomi Mi 6 Tipped to Be Fastest Phone Ever by Purported AnTuTu Listing
  4. Vodafone Offers Unlimited 3G/ 4G Data for an Hour at Rs. 16
  5. Asus Launches ZenFone AR, World's First Smartphone With 8GB of RAM
  6. Lenovo K6 Note Review
  7. Samsung Galaxy S8 Makes Its First Purported Appearance in Leaked Image
  8. Russia Asks Apple, Google to Remove LinkedIn From App Stores
  9. Samsung Galaxy J1 (4G) With VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 6,890
  10. Vodafone's New Postpaid Plans With Unlimited Calls Start at Rs. 499
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.