Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Blu R1 Plus With 4000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched

  hindi
28 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Blu R1 Plus With 4000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched

Highlights

  • The company is offering $50 off on phone for limited time
  • The phone runs Android 6.0 Android Marshmallow out-of-box
  • It sports 5.5-inch HD display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Smartphone manufacturer Blu has launched its new R1 Plus smartphone with 4G LTE connectivity in the US and the smartphone has already been made available by the company on via online retailers including Amazon and Best Buy in the country. The Blu R1 Plus comes with an impressive 4000mAh battery to keep it running through the length of the day and the company is also offering a $50 (roughly Rs. 3,200) discount on smartphone as part of 24-hour launch deal.

The dual-SIM Blu R1 Plus runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with curved OnCell Glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device is powered by a 1.3GHz Mediatek 6737 SoC and as we mentioned earlier it will be offered in two RAM/ storage variants by the company.

While the 32GB/3GB of RAM variant is available on Amazon at $159.99 (roughly Rs.10,300), the 16GB/2GB of RAM variant has been priced at $140 (roughy Rs. 9,000) and has already been sold out from Best Buy. The storage on the smartphone is expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB).

In terms of optics, Blu R1 Plus comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. At front, we have an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies, again with LED flash support. The smartphone measures 153x76.6x10.5mm and weighs 190 grams. As we mentioned before, it houses a 4000mAh battery. Apart from 4G LTE connectivity, the connectivity options offered by the Blu R1 Plus include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and Micro-USB 2.0.

Blu R1 Plus

Blu R1 Plus

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Blu R1 Plus Launch, Blu Smartphone Launch, Mobiles, Android, Blu
HTC U Is a 'Squeezable Phone', Teaser Video Shows Ahead of May 16 Launch
VIVO V5
Blu R1 Plus With 4000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

IPhone 5S
TRENDING
  1. 5 Things to Expect From Reliance Jio in 2017
  2. 7 WhatsApp Tips That Will Make Your Life Easier
  3. iPhone 7 Plus, HTC Desire 10 Pro, LED TVs, and More Tech Deals
  4. Xiaomi's Latest Smartwatch Is a Clone of the Apple Watch
  5. Samsung Confirms Galaxy Note 8 Launch for the Second Half of 2017
  6. Find Out When Your Nexus, Pixel Will Receive Its Last Security Update
  7. Samsung Launches Galaxy J3 Prime, a Budget Android 7.0 Nougat Smartphone
  8. Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: The Best Data Plans
  9. Zen Admire Metal With Front Flash, 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 5,749
  10. Moto E4, E4 Plus Price and Specifications Detailed in New Leak
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.