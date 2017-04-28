Smartphone manufacturer Blu has launched its new R1 Plus smartphone with 4G LTE connectivity in the US and the smartphone has already been made available by the company on via online retailers including Amazon and Best Buy in the country. The Blu R1 Plus comes with an impressive 4000mAh battery to keep it running through the length of the day and the company is also offering a $50 (roughly Rs. 3,200) discount on smartphone as part of 24-hour launch deal.

The dual-SIM Blu R1 Plus runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with curved OnCell Glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device is powered by a 1.3GHz Mediatek 6737 SoC and as we mentioned earlier it will be offered in two RAM/ storage variants by the company.

While the 32GB/3GB of RAM variant is available on Amazon at $159.99 (roughly Rs.10,300), the 16GB/2GB of RAM variant has been priced at $140 (roughy Rs. 9,000) and has already been sold out from Best Buy. The storage on the smartphone is expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB).

In terms of optics, Blu R1 Plus comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. At front, we have an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies, again with LED flash support. The smartphone measures 153x76.6x10.5mm and weighs 190 grams. As we mentioned before, it houses a 4000mAh battery. Apart from 4G LTE connectivity, the connectivity options offered by the Blu R1 Plus include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and Micro-USB 2.0.