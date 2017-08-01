Amazon Suspends Blu Smartphones' Sale After New Privacy Threat Reports

After KryptoWire’s privacy revelations at the Black Hat conference in Las Vegas last week, Amazon has decided to stop selling Blu smartphones from its site. The e-commerce company cites “security and privacy of our customers is of the utmost importance”, and has announced that it won’t sell Blu phones till the problem is resolved.

The problem first came to light last year in November, when Shanghai Adups Technology, a firm based in China, was caught for having added a backdoor to the firmware of cheap smartphones like the Blu R1 HD sold in the US. At the time, the Shanghai-based firm said it had mistakenly used code for China-based software in these firmware, and remedial measures were soon made. However, researchers at KryptoWire last week once again revealed that Adups' software is still sending data from the Blu Grand M smartphone to the company's server in China.

Because of this revelation, CNET now reports that Amazon has decided to suspend the Miami-based Android company from selling Blu phones on its site. "Because security and privacy of our customers is of the utmost importance, all Blu phone models have been made unavailable for purchase on Amazon.com until the issue is resolved," Amazon said to the publication in a statement.

Blu, on the other hand, denies any wrongdoing, and the company’s spokeswoman said that it "has several policies in place which take customer privacy and security seriously." Furthermore, she asserted that there had been no breaches either. You can read Blu's full statement below.

Information that was collected and transmitted from the back door first found in November, included the full-body of text messages, contact lists, call history with full telephone numbers, unique device identifiers including the International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) and the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) from a user's phone. Blu smartphones have been a part of the Prime exclusive program, making it an imperative step for Amazon to intervene and take the necessary steps to ensure its consumers don’t buy potentially unsafe devices.