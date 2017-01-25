Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
BlackBerry Mercury QWERTY Android Smartphone Set to Launch on February 25, Ahead of MWC 2017

 
25 January 2017
BlackBerry Mercury QWERTY Android Smartphone Set to Launch on February 25, Ahead of MWC 2017

Highlights

  • BlackBerry Mercury was showcased at CES 2017
  • The company to share more details at MWC next month
  • BlackBerry also expected to reveal price and availability details

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCT) at the CES 2017 preview event had announced that the new BlackBerry smartphone codenamed Mercury will be launched at an MWC event. Now, the Canadian smartphone maker BlackBerry has finally confirmed the launch date. In a tweet, BlackBerry Mobile official Twitter handle revealed February 25 as the launch date for the upcoming Mercury smartphone. The tweet also had a GIF image showing the upcoming Mercury smartphone. Unfortunately, the company as of now has not revealed the timing for the event in Barcelona next month.

To recall, BlackBerry was expected to launch final QWERTY smartphone, made by TCL, at CES in Las Vegas earlier this month. The company however changed plans and promised to launch the new Mercury at the MWC show next month.

TCL gave a glimpse of BlackBerry Mercury smartphone at the CES 2017, without any real details disclosed alongside. The smartphone is being touted as the "last phone designed and engineered in-house by BlackBerry."

At the sidelines of CES 2017, TCL had confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the new BlackBerry smartphone codenamed Mercury won't make it to the Indian market following the license deal in December. However, BlackBerry later stressed that it is looking at more licensing partners to bring the BlackBerry Mercury and future smartphones to the rest of the world. This will mean that there is a possibility that Mercury will be unveiled in India after all, albeit from a different manufacturer. Notably, the Canadian company has already tied up with BB Merah Putih to bring BlackBerry-branded phones to Indonesia, and it can be expected to launch soon.

Ketan Pratap

BlackBerry Mercury QWERTY Android Smartphone Set to Launch on February 25, Ahead of MWC 2017
 
 

