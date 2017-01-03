The upcoming BlackBerry Android smartphone complete with a physical keyboard, thought to be codenamed BlackBerry Mercury and called the DTEK70, has been teased in a short video posted by TCL President and General Manager Steve Cistulli. Even though the clip is of relatively short duration, it does give a glimpse of the physical QWERTY keyboard present on the phone. Referring to the physical keyboard on the phone Cistulli said "imPRESSively designed. distinctly different," in his Twitter post.

To recall, BlackBerry CEO John Chen in November said that the company would be making one last smartphone - a QWERTY offering - before licensing the brand to third-party manufacturers. This phone is thought to be codenamed Mercury, and be launched as the BlackBerry DTEK70.

The Mercury smartphone was previously leaked in live images last month. The images leaked on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo suggested that the phone will feature a physical keyboard. The phone is expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat and sport a 4.5-inch display with an unusual 1080x1620 pixel screen resolution along with 420ppi pixel density.

The device has been tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The BlackBerry Mercury has also been suggested to come with a better-than-average battery life. The inbuilt storage on the phone is expected to be 32GB. In terms of optics, the phone is expected to come with an 18-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies.

More details of the BlackBerry Mercury are expected to be revealed at CES, where the phone is expected to be launched by TCL.