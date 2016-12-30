BlackBerry is currently working on its last in-house smartphone with a QWERTY keyboard, rumoured to be called the Blackberry DTEK70 aka Mercury. Recent leaks indicate the smartphone will be launched at CES 2017. Fresh leaks, however, shed more light on display specifications, design, and more.

Last week, a render made it to the Internet with indicating the BlackBerry DTEK70 aka Mercury smartphone would be launched in January, and will sport a fingerprint sensor on the space bar. The render alongside another image showed some minor design differences since the last leak earlier this month.

Separately, a screenshot shared by tipster Roland Quandt hints that the BlackBerry Mercury is expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat. It is also expected to sport 1080x1620 pixel resolution along with 420ppi pixel density. Doing the math, the display size is therefore presumed to be somewhere close to 4.5-inch.

Anzhuo leaked fresh renders of the BlackBerry DTEK70 aka Mercury as well reiterating past rumours . Below the elongated display lies the QWERTY keyboard that does not slide in and out like the BlackBerry Priv . Furthermore, the fingerprint scanner is reportedly integrated underneath the space bar as well.

The tipster also separately claimed that the BlackBerry Mercury will be sold by Verizon in the US, and the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. He also asserted that the BlackBerry Mercury will sport an amazing battery life. The smartphone recently even passed through an Indonesian certification site, confirming its arrival soon.

Past leaks suggest that the smartphone will come with a 3GB of RAM, 32GB of inbuilt storage, an 18-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.

BlackBerry will officially stop producing, stocking, and distributing its own phones, after this one last treat for all its (remaining) die-hard fans. Moving forward, it will license the BlackBerry brand to outside companies to put on phones they build themselves.

In any case, all the details of the BlackBerry Mercury are expected to be revealed at CES, where TCL is also expected to launch BlackBerry Android smartphones.