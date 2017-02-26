Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

BlackBerry KEYone, the 'Last Smartphone Designed by BlackBerry', Launched at MWC 2017 for $549

 
26 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
BlackBerry KEYone, the 'Last Smartphone Designed by BlackBerry', Launched at MWC 2017 for $549

Highlights

  • BlackBerry KEYone was launched at an event in Barcelona
  • It's the last smartphone designed in-house by BlackBerry
  • It runs Android 7.1 Nougat with BlackBerry business, security features

BlackBerry KEYone, the "last phone designed and engineered in-house by BlackBerry", was launched on Saturday, on the sidelines of MWC 2017 in Barcelona. The new BlackBerry KEYone will become available beginning April 2017 and will be priced at $549 (roughly Rs. 38,600) in the US, GBP 499 (roughly Rs. 41,400) in the UK, and EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 42,100) in Europe. The Canadian company in September announced its decision to end smartphone design and production, and instead license the brand to partners such as TCL.

MWC 2017: Nokia 3310, Nokia 8, Moto G5, LG G6, and Other Launches to Expect at the Event

BlackBerry KEYone Keyboard

BlackBerry is touting KEYone's Smart Keyboard, which has a fingerprint sensor on the spacebar as well as capacitive touch on the entire keyboard for scrolling. You can 'Flick' predictions using the BlackBerry KEYone keyboard, and also assign shortcuts to keys (such as press B for browser) for use with a press or a long-press.

BlackBerry KEYone Software Features

The new BlackBerry KEYone runs Android 7.1 Nougat software with the company's numerous productivity and security optimisations such as the BlackBerry Hub and DETK security monitoring app.

blackberry mercury ces 1485327102390 blackberry

BlackBerry KEYone Hardwere Specifications

Coming to BlackBerry KEYone key specifications, the smartphone sports a 4.5-inch full-HD (1620x1080 pixels) IPS display with a pixel density of 433ppi - the company is also touting its 'impact-resistant nature'. The phone gets additional durability with its aluminium frame. The all-new BlackBerry KEYone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz, coupled with 3GB of RAM and an Adreno 506 GPU.

As for the camera, BlackBerry KEYone bears a 12-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX378 sensor - the same acclaimed sensor as the one on the Google Pixel - that has 1.55-micron pixels. For imaging, this smartphone also bears an 8-megapixel front facing camera with a wide-angle lens and a flash module.

BlackBerry KEYone offers 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). The new KEYone comes with standard set of connectivity options, including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. It runs on a 3505mAh battery that's said to give all-day battery life and support QuickCharge 3.0 with a 'Boost' charging feature that gives 50 percent charge in "roughly 36 minutes."

Announcing the KEYone, BlackBerry on its blog said, "KEYone pairs the best of BlackBerry software and security with TCL’s commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable smartphones to markets around the world. And we are very enthusiastic about how our long-term partnerships with TCL and our other partners, BB Merah Putih in Indonesia and Optiemus for the Indian sub-continent, will ensure availability of BlackBerry-branded smartphones to every corner of the world."

BlackBerry KEYone

BlackBerry KEYone

Display

4.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1620x1080 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3505mAh
Tags: BlackBerry, BlackBerry KEYone Price, BlackBerry KEYone Specifications, Mobiles, QWERTY, Android, MWC 2017, BlackBerry KEYone
Google Partners With 27 Carriers, Device Makers to Roll Out RCS Messaging on Android Globally
Micromax Canvas Knight 2
BlackBerry KEYone, the 'Last Smartphone Designed by BlackBerry', Launched at MWC 2017 for $549
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. BlackBerry Launches KEYone, the 'Last Smartphone Designed by BlackBerry'
  2. How to Create, Edit, Delete WhatsApp Status Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8's Leaked Sign-Up Page Gives a Glimpse at Its Design
  4. Moto G5 Specifications Leak on Benchmark Site Ahead of Sunday's Launch
  5. More Nokia 3310 Reboot Details Tipped Ahead of Its Sunday Launch
  6. What to Expect From Tonight's BlackBerry Event at MWC 2017
  7. Google Partners Carriers, Manufacturers for RCS Messaging Global Rollout
  8. Samsung Secure Folder App Released for Nougat-Running Galaxy S7, S7 Edge
  9. iPhone 8 May Replace Touch ID With Acoustic Imaging, Hints Recent Patent
  10. Some Google Pixel, Pixel XL Users Are Reporting New Bluetooth Issues
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.