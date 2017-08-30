Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

BlackBerry Full-Touchscreen Smartphone With Water Resistance to Launch in October: TCL

 
30 August 2017
BlackBerry Full-Touchscreen Smartphone With Water Resistance to Launch in October: TCL

Chinese electronics company TCL will launch a full touchscreen smartphone under the BlackBerry name in October - a month after Apple launches its new flagship iPhone 8 and a refresh of iPhone 7 devices.

According to a report in Engadget, TCL's Francois Mahieu said the new phone would respect BlackBerry's reputation for building "hard-wearing devices for clumsy international travellers who will be working in all kinds of weather."

"The main feature, beyond the full-touchscreen, is the (planned) IP67 water and dust-proofing, as well as a battery rated to last for more than 26 hours of mixed use," Mahieu was quoted as saying.

It is clear that the company would keep durability and longevity as its biggest selling points.

Mahieu claimed that a number of iPhone and Galaxy users would "make the switch" to BlackBerry come October. He said that BlackBerry's security know-how will enable TCL to deliver the "most secure Android phone in the world".

"We are there to play. We are just playing with different cards, mostly by pushing its strengths of battery life, security and durability," he said.

The device is expected to cost less than other flagships.

Telecommunications company Optiemus Infracom owns the rights to manufacture and sell BlackBerry branded smartphones in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

