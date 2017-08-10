Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Battery-Free Cellphone Technology Inches Closer to Mass Market

 
10 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Battery-Free Cellphone Technology Inches Closer to Mass Market

Photo Credit: Mark Stone/University of Washington

Researchers in the United States have unveiled a prototype of a battery-free mobile phone, using technology they hope will eventually come to be integrated into mass-market products.

The phone is the work of a group of researchers at the University of Washington in Seattle and works by harvesting tiny amounts of power from radio signals, known as radio frequency or 'RF' waves.

"Ambient RF waves are all around us so, as an example, your FM station broadcasts radio waves, your AM stations do that, your TV stations, your cellphone towers. They all are transmitting RF waves," team member Vamsi Talla told Reuters.

The phone is a first prototype and its operation is basic - at first glance it looks little more than a circuit board with a few parts attached and the caller must wear headphones and press a button to switch between talking and listening.

Battery-Less Cellphone Prototype Harvests Energy Out of Thin Air

But researchers say there are plans to develop further prototypes, featuring a low-power screen for texting and even a basic camera. They also plan a version of the battery-free phone that uses a tiny solar cell to provide power.

The researchers plan to release a product in eight to nine months time, though they would not give further details. One team member however, was prepared to give a glimpse of how their work will impact the future of cellphone technology.

"In the future every smartphone will come with a battery-free mode where you can at least make a voice call when your battery's dead."

The initiative is not the only one seeking to improve the way that mobile technology is powered. Researchers at the Universities of Bristol and Surrey in Britain, are developing supercapacitors, which they believe will eventually allow devices to charge in a period of a few minutes.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Vamsi Talla, Batteryless Phone, Mobiles, Jeeva Wireless, Science
LawBreakers Borrows from Quake Champions and Overwatch, but Gets It All Wrong
Disney's Streaming Push Seen Paying Off in the Long Run
Battery-Free Cellphone Technology Inches Closer to Mass Market
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
VIVO V5S
TRENDING
  1. These Are the Best Amazon Sale Day 2 Offers You Can Get
  2. RCom Introduces Rs. 299 Rental Plan With Unlimited Calls, Data
  3. These Are the Best Phones Under Rs. 20,000
  4. LG Q6 With FullVision Display Launched in India at Rs. 14,990
  5. This Is What WhatsApp's UPI Payments Feature Looks Like
  6. Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers: Deals on Mobiles, TVs, Laptops, and More
  7. iPhone 8 Not Delayed, Will Launch in September: KGI
  8. Flipkart's The Big Freedom Sale Offers: Deals on Gadgets Available Today
  9. Lenovo Unveils K8 Note With Dual Rear Cameras; Price Starts at Rs. 12,999
  10. Flipkart & Amazon Sales, Lenovo K8 Note India Launch, and More: 360 Daily
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.