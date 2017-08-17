Asus on Thursday unveiled its ZenFone Zoom S smartphone in India. The Taiwanese maker said that the new Asus ZenFone Zoom S has been unveiled on the eve of World Photography Day, and will be a Flipkart exclusive handset. It has been priced at 26,999, and is now available to buy via online retailer. To recall, the smartphone was first unveiled at CES 2017 as the Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom, before being rebranded for a few markets.

The biggest highlight of the Asus ZenFone Zoom S is its dual camera setup at the back. It sports two 12-megapixel sensors with the main packing an f/1.7 aperture, 25mm wide-angle main lens paired with a 12-megapixel zoom camera with an instant 2.3x true optical zoom and 12x of total zoom. The all-new ZenFone Zoom S also features optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for photos and 4K videos respectively. Another highlight of the ZenFone Zoom S is its 5000mAh battery which the company claims can deliver up to 42 days of standby time. The battery also supports reverse charging feature.

Some of the other camera features include Dual Pixel PDAF, second-generation laser autofocus, subject-tracking autofocus, and RAW file support. The company adds that the RAW file support will be available with the Android 7.0 Nougat FOTA upgrade. The phone will also offer full manual mode which allows tweaking settings like white balance, exposure value (EV), focus, ISO, and shutter-speed selection. There's also a 13-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, and Sony IMX214 sensor.

The ZenFone Zoom S sports an aluminium-alloy design with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. It runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow at launch, but should receive an update soon, seeing as the ZenFone 3 Zoom received its Android 7.1.1 Nougat in late June. and features a 5.5-inch full-HD AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM. It packs 64GB inbuilt storage, and supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 2TB). The dual-SIM ZenFone Zoom S runs on Android 6.0 with Zen UI 3.0, and will be upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat.

It measures 154.3x77x7.9mm and weighs 170 grams. It will be available in Navy Black and Glacier Silver colours.