Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone Zoom S With Dual Rear Cameras, 5000mAh battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

  hindi
17 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Asus ZenFone Zoom S With Dual Rear Cameras, 5000mAh battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Zoom S priced at Rs. 26,999
  • It is a Flipkart exclusive smartphone
  • It sports two 12-megapixel cameras at the back

Asus on Thursday unveiled its ZenFone Zoom S smartphone in India. The Taiwanese maker said that the new Asus ZenFone Zoom S has been unveiled on the eve of World Photography Day, and will be a Flipkart exclusive handset. It has been priced at 26,999, and is now available to buy via online retailer. To recall, the smartphone was first unveiled at CES 2017 as the Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom, before being rebranded for a few markets.

The biggest highlight of the Asus ZenFone Zoom S is its dual camera setup at the back. It sports two 12-megapixel sensors with the main packing an f/1.7 aperture, 25mm wide-angle main lens paired with a 12-megapixel zoom camera with an instant 2.3x true optical zoom and 12x of total zoom. The all-new ZenFone Zoom S also features optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for photos and 4K videos respectively. Another highlight of the ZenFone Zoom S is its 5000mAh battery which the company claims can deliver up to 42 days of standby time. The battery also supports reverse charging feature.

Some of the other camera features include Dual Pixel PDAF, second-generation laser autofocus, subject-tracking autofocus, and RAW file support. The company adds that the RAW file support will be available with the Android 7.0 Nougat FOTA upgrade. The phone will also offer full manual mode which allows tweaking settings like white balance, exposure value (EV), focus, ISO, and shutter-speed selection. There's also a 13-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture, and Sony IMX214 sensor.

The ZenFone Zoom S sports an aluminium-alloy design with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. It runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow at launch, but should receive an update soon, seeing as the ZenFone 3 Zoom received its Android 7.1.1 Nougat in late June. and features a 5.5-inch full-HD AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM. It packs 64GB inbuilt storage, and supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 2TB). The dual-SIM ZenFone Zoom S runs on Android 6.0 with Zen UI 3.0, and will be upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat.

It measures 154.3x77x7.9mm and weighs 170 grams. It will be available in Navy Black and Glacier Silver colours.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Asus ZenFone Zoom S

Asus ZenFone Zoom S

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

13-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

5000mAh
Tags: Asus ZenFone Zoom S, Asus ZenFone Zoom S Price, Asus ZenFone Zoom S Price in India, Asus ZenFone Zoom S Specifications, Asus Mobiles, Mobiles
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Google Hires Chris Lattner, Apple's Former Star Engineer, to 'Democratise AI'
Asus ZenFone Zoom S With Dual Rear Cameras, 5000mAh battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 8 With Dual Zeiss 'Bothie' Camera, Snapdragon 835 Launched
  2. List of Reliance Jio Recharge Cashback Offers Across Payment Portals
  3. Jio Phone Bookings Start Offline: Delivery Date, Documents Needed & More
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Allegedly Explodes, Company Launches Investigation
  5. Lenovo K8 Note vs Nokia 5: Price, Specifications, Features Compared
  6. Vodafone Offers Unlimited Voice Calling, 1GB Data Per Day at Rs. 348
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A to Go on Sale Today via Amazon India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S8 Becomes Best-Selling Android Phone in Q2 2017: Report
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Launch Set for Monday
  10. Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 Leaks Online, Courtesy HBO Spain
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.