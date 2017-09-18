Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone V With 23-Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 820 SoC Launched

18 September 2017
Asus ZenFone V With 23-Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 820 SoC Launched

Highlights

  • The Asus ZenFone V is exclusive to Verizon
  • It is powered by a Snapdragon 820 SoC
  • It sports a 23-megapixel primary camera

Asus has launched a new smartphone that is exclusive to US carrier Verizon, the ZenFone V with model name V520KL. The V here likely refers to Verizon and not the number 5, which already exists. Although the smartphone has been listed on Asus' website, the carrier is yet to reveal pricing and availability details, but we do know that the handset will be available in Sapphire Black when it goes on sale.

As per the listing on the website, the Asus ZenFone V sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920) AMOLED display with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass on top and a 10-finger capacitive touch. It is powered by a 2.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 820 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and runs on the company's own ZenUI 3.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

One of the talking points about the Asus ZenFone V is its primary camera which features a 23-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, laser autofocus, 4-axis OIS, EIS, and PixelMaster camera modes like low-light, portrait, and selfie panorama, among other things. Over on the front, you'll find an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Asus ZenFone V is offered with 32GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on board include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi direct, GPS, A-GPS/GLONASS, 4G support, USB Type-C, and more. Sensors include accelerator, ambient light, gyroscope, and proximity sensor, among others. It is fitted with a 3000mAh battery with support for PowerDelivery 2.0 via USB-C, measures 146.5x72.6x7.6mm, and weighs 147 grams.

Since the phone is listed as Verizon-exclusive, it is unlikely we'll see the smartphone in markets other than the US. Notably, Asus launched the ZenFone 4 Series in India last week with the ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, available exclusively on Flipkart.

