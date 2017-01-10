Asus has launched a new smartphone in China - the ZenFone Pegasus 3S - the successor to ZenFone Pegasus 3 that was launched last year. It will be made available later this month in two inbuilt storage variants - 32GB and 64GB. The 64GB storage variant of the ZenFone Pegasus 3S has been priced by the company at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,600) while the pricing for the 32GB variant has not been revealed as of now.

The biggest highlight of the Asus ZenFone Pegasus 3S is its massive 5000mAh battery, which can last up to 30 days in standby as per the company's claims. The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Asus ZenUI 3.1 skin atop. It sports a 5.2-inch HD IPS display covered with 2.5D glass. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD (up to 2TB).

In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). At the front ZenFone Pegasus 3S offers an 8-megapixel camera with PixelMaster technology included.

The ZenFone Pegasus 3S offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, and a Micro-USB slot. It also features a fingerprint scanner, which can save up to five different fingerprints and can be used for payments as well, embedded in the home button at the front. The China launch of the smartphone was reported by Anzhou.