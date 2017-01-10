Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Asus ZenFone Pegasus 3S With 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

 
10 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Asus ZenFone Pegasus 3S With 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

Highlights

  • The smartphone sports a 5.2-inch HD IPS display
  • It comes in two inbuilt storage variants - 32GB and 64GB
  • Will be made available in China later this month

Asus has launched a new smartphone in China - the ZenFone Pegasus 3S - the successor to ZenFone Pegasus 3 that was launched last year. It will be made available later this month in two inbuilt storage variants - 32GB and 64GB. The 64GB storage variant of the ZenFone Pegasus 3S has been priced by the company at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,600) while the pricing for the 32GB variant has not been revealed as of now.

The biggest highlight of the Asus ZenFone Pegasus 3S is its massive 5000mAh battery, which can last up to 30 days in standby as per the company's claims. The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Asus ZenUI 3.1 skin atop. It sports a 5.2-inch HD IPS display covered with 2.5D glass. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD (up to 2TB).

asus zenfone pegasus 3s story2 Asus ZenFone Pegasus 3S Story 2

In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). At the front ZenFone Pegasus 3S offers an 8-megapixel camera with PixelMaster technology included.

The ZenFone Pegasus 3S offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, and a Micro-USB slot. It also features a fingerprint scanner, which can save up to five different fingerprints and can be used for payments as well, embedded in the home button at the front. The China launch of the smartphone was reported by Anzhou.

Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3S

Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3S

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

5000mAh

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Asus ZenFone Pegasus 3S, ZenFone Pegasus 3S Launch, ZenFone Pegasus 3S Price, Mobiles, Android, Asus
Norway Prepares for Controversial FM Radio Shutdown
How Yes Bank Is Using Blockchain Technology to Help Companies Fully Digitise Their Systems
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Asus ZenFone Pegasus 3S With 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. The First Nokia-Branded Android Smartphone Has Finally Launched
  2. Yahoo to Be Named Altaba, Mayer to Leave Board After Verizon Deal
  3. MumbaiWiFi Launched With 500 Wi-Fi Hotspots Across the City
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Set to Launch in India on January 19
  5. The Nokia 6 Looks Good, but Will Be a Tough Sell in a Competitive Market
  6. Here's Everything We Know About the Samsung Galaxy S8 So Far
  7. Asus ZenFone 3 Reportedly Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update
  8. Lenovo P2 With 5100mAh Battery Set to Launch in India on Wednesday
  9. Asus ZenFone Pegasus 3S With 5000mAh Battery Launched
  10. How to Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free, Even Now
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.