Asus is expected to launch the ZenFone Live smartphone in India on Wednesday at an event in New Delhi that's scheduled to begin at 1pm IST. To recall, the company sent invites last week for the launch of a new smartphone in India, and the invites contained the hashtag #GoLive - tipping the launch of the ZenFone Live in the country.

To recall, the Asus ZenFone Live was unveiled in February and its main highlight is its real-time beautification camera. The BeautyLive app is a live-streaming app that removes blemishes in real-time. The feature would mostly come in handy when livestreaming on social media sites like Facebook, YouTube and others. The smartphone also features built-in MEMS microphones that detects and cancels background noise, another handy feature for livestream enthusiasts.

The smartphone runs ZenUI 3.5 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display and touts a screen-to-body ratio of 75 percent. The Asus ZenFone Live (ZB501KL) is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. It is offered in 16GB and 32GB of storage, though we'll have to wait and see whether both the variants will come to the country. The storage can further be expanded via a microSD card slot (up to 128GB). The dual-SIM smartphone supports 4G on both SIMs, but Asus has stated that only one SIM can connect to 3G WCDMA/ 4G LTE at a time.

Optics on the ZenFone Live include 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, and LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.4-micron pixel size, and soft light LED flash. The front camera gets additional modes such as Low Light, Manual Mode, Night and Selfie modes. Sensors for the smartphone include accelerator, e-compass, proximity, and ambient light. The handset packs a 2650mAh non-removable battery. It measures 141.2x71.7x7.9mm and weighs 120 grams.