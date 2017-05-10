Asus on Wednesday announced the launch of the ZenFone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) in India. The Asus ZenFone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) price is Rs. 8,499, and it will be made available exclusively via Amazon India in Charcoal Black and Sheer Gold colour variants. For now, the company has not provided the exact release date.

The Asus ZenFone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company's ZenUI 3.0 skin on top. It sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS LCD display that the company says can provide up to 500 nits of brightness, and features a Bluelight Filter.

The ZenFone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 410 SoC (clock speed unspecified) coupled with 2GB of RAM. For optics, the smartphone bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED real tone flash and an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel camera that also features an f/2.0 aperture. The company is touting its PixelMaster 3.0 app with modes like Back Light (HDR) Mode, Low Light Mode, Manual Mode (for DSLR-like camera detail settings), Real Time Beautification Mode, Super Resolution Mode (for up to 4X resolution photos), Night Mode, Photo Effect Mode, Selfie Panorama, and Selfie Mode.

The smartphone offers 16GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM radio. The Asus ZenFone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) runs on a 3000mAh battery, measures 153.4x76.44x10.95mm, and weighs 168 grams. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and proximity sensor. The company is also touting the inclusion of a dual internal mic with noise cancellation for improved call quality.

Commenting on the launch, Peter Chang, Region Head - South Asia & Country Manager for ASUS India said, "We have always ensured that we empower our customers with products that perfectly fuse technologically advanced specs and a classy, sophisticated design. With the immense success of our previous versions of Zenfone Go, it was befitting that we expand this range to meet with the copious demand. We are sure that this smartphone will help our users across the country live digital lives."