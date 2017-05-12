Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon India

  hindi
12 May 2017
Asus ZenFone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon India

Highlights

  • It is powered by a Snapdragon 410 SoC with 2GB of RAM
  • It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with ZenUI 3.0
  • It sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display

The Asus ZenFone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) will be available for purchase via Amazon India on Friday. The company on Wednesday launched the smartphone in India, and revealed the Asus ZenFone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) price in India is Rs. 8,499, and it will be made available in Charcoal Black and Sheer Gold colour variants. While Asus did not initially provide an exact release date, the company informed us smartphone would be made available from Friday. 

The Asus ZenFone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company's ZenUI 3.0 skin on top. It sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS LCD display that the company says can provide up to 500 nits of brightness, and features a Bluelight Filter.

The ZenFone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 410 SoC (clock speed unspecified) coupled with 2GB of RAM. For optics, the smartphone bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED real tone flash and an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel camera that also features an f/2.0 aperture. The company is touting its PixelMaster 3.0 app with modes like Back Light (HDR) Mode, Low Light Mode, Manual Mode (for DSLR-like camera detail settings), Real Time Beautification Mode, Super Resolution Mode (for up to 4X resolution photos), Night Mode, Photo Effect Mode, Selfie Panorama, and Selfie Mode.

The smartphone offers 16GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM radio. The Asus ZenFone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) runs on a 3000mAh battery, measures 153.4x76.44x10.95mm, and weighs 168 grams. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and proximity sensor. The company is also touting the inclusion of a dual internal mic with noise cancellation for improved call quality.

Asus ZenFone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL)

Asus ZenFone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL)

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh

