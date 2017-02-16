Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL) Launched at Rs. 8,999: Specifications, Features, and More

 
16 February 2017
Highlights

  • ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL) now available to buy in India
  • It has been priced at Rs. 8,999
  • It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Asus has introduced its new ZenFone Go-series smartphone, the ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL), in India which is now available to buy via an e-commerce website. Priced at Rs. 8,999, the new Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL) is on sale via Amazon India. Reports indicate that the smartphone is now also available via offline retail.

The new Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL) is an upgraded version of the Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (T500), which was launched last year in India. It was priced at Rs. 7,999.

As for the specifications, the Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL) features a 5-inch HD (1280x720 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by a 1GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) coupled with 2GB of RAM. The Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE has 16GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 64GB). In addition, Asus is also offering users with 5GB of free lifetime Asus WebStorage to anyone who buys the Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL).

Other specifications of the Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL) include a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The dual-SIM capable Asus ZenFone Go (ZB500KL) supports 4G LTE, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and other standard connectivity options.

On the software side, the Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL) still runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company's ZenUI on top. It packs a 2600mAh battery, and comes in several colours including Black, Red, Gold, Silver and Blue. It measures 143.7x70.8x11.2mm and weighs 150 grams.

Earlier this month, Asus launched the ZenFone 3S Max (ZC521TL) in India priced at Rs. 14,999 via both offline and online channels.

Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL)

Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL)

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2600mAh
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

