Asus ZenFone AR Revealed Ahead of CES Launch; First Device to Be Tango-Enabled and Daydream-Ready

 
03 January 2017
Asus ZenFone AR Revealed Ahead of CES Launch; First Device to Be Tango-Enabled and Daydream-Ready

Photo Credit: Evleaks

Highlights

  • The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor
  • It is the world's first device to be Tango-enabled and Daydream-ready
  • The Asus ZenFone AR is set to be unveiled on Wednesday

Ahead of Asus's event at CES 2017 on Wednesday, Qualcomm has mistakenly ousted the ZenFone AR, the Taiwanese company's upcoming Tango smartphone powered by the new Snapdragon 821 processor. If Qualcomm's blog is to be believed, Asus ZenFone AR - a smartphone that is both Tango-enabled and Daydream ready - will be unveiled at CES this week.

Qualcomm has removed the blog post revealing the Asus ZenFone AR since then, but not before GSMArena and others spotted it. The post reveals that the Asus ZenFone AR is the world's first Tango-enabled and Daydream-ready mobile device. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 821 processor is seen on the Google Pixel and the OnePlus 3T as well. Just to recap, Tango evolved from Google's Project Tango mission to leverage augmented reality on a smartphone. The first smartphone to be powered by Tango was the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, and now the Asus ZenFone AR is set to be the world's second.

Asus was looking to do a big unveil at CES, but Qualcomm let the cat out of the bag a little early. Even tipster evleaks leaked pictures of the Asus ZenFone AR showing the front and back of the device. The Asus ZenFone AR leak shows a sleek looking device with a beefy camera setup at the back. There's a Home Button in the front, and that's probably where the fingerprint sensor will be embedded.

Qualcomm also mentioned in its blog that only Snapdragon processors power commercial Tango-enabled devices and all future SoCs will come with the capability. Apart from this, there's little else that is known about the Asus ZenFone AR right now. More details on the Asus ZenFone AR will be revealed Wednesday when the smartphone will be unveiled. Gadgets 360 will be on ground zero at CES in Las Vegas giving you the latest scoop. Stay tuned.

Tags: Qualcomm, Asus, Asus ZenFone AR, CES 2017, Asus ZenFone AR Leak, Asus ZenFone AR Features, Asus ZenFone AR Specifications, Snapdragon 821
Tasneem Akolawala

Asus ZenFone AR Revealed Ahead of CES Launch; First Device to Be Tango-Enabled and Daydream-Ready
 
 

