Asus launched the ZenFone AR smartphone at CES 2017 with 8GB of RAM, as well as support for Google's Tango augmented reality platform and Daydream virtual reality software. The company has now started teasing the arrival of the Asus ZenFone AR smartphone in India on its social channels.

Asus has announced on Twitter that it is set to launch the "world’s first 8GB RAM phone" soon in India. The company hasn’t confirmed the name of the smartphone, however the Asus ZenFone AR launched in January is the only smartphone that fits the bill. This announcement comes at a time when OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 5 – another smartphone that is also pegged to come with an 8GB RAM variant.

The Asus ZenFone AR is designed around machine vision with a camera and sensor setup that provides motion tracking, depth perception, and area learning. The Asus ZenFone AR sports a fingerprint scanner at the front embedded in the home button. It sports a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) Super AMOLED display which is likely to play major role in virtual reality. Under the hood, Asus ZenFone AR packs the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor that the company claims has been customised for Tango.

The Taiwanese company also confirmed that the Asus ZenFone AR features vapour cooling system to avoid overheating. Asus ZenFone AR's camera sports a 23-megapixel Sony IMX318 module with TriTech+ autofocus system, dual-PDAF, second-gen Laser Focus, and continuous-focus. The rear camera supports 4-axis OIS (optical image stabilisation) as well as 3-axis EIS (electronic image stabilisation) for video recording alongside support for 4K video recording. The company has opted for a 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 85-degree wide angle lens.

The Android 7.0 Nougat-based Asus ZenFone AR will include up to 256GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) configuration; a 3300mAh battery; USB 2.0 Type-C port, as well as Bluetooth v4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac connectivity.