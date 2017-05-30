Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone AR Will Go on Sale in Mid-June, Says CEO Jerry Shen

 
30 May 2017
Asus ZenFone AR Will Go on Sale in Mid-June, Says CEO Jerry Shen

Highlights

  • The smartphone offers both augmented and virtual reality features
  • It was first launched at CES 2017, with a Q2 2017 release date
  • Asus CEO Jerry Shen revealed availability at the sidelines of Computex

The Asus ZenFone AR finally has a release date. First unveiled at CES 2017 with a Q2 2017 launch date, the smartphone was then revealed by Google at its I/O developer conference to launch this summer. Now, on the sidelines of Computex 2017, Asus CEO Jerry Shen revealed the smartphone would launch in Taiwan in mid-June, and then the US in late-June or early-July.

The ZenFone AR's availability was revealed by Shen to Engadget, which notes that about 50 of the 100 Tango AR apps now run stably on the smartphone. To recall, the Asus ZenFone AR is one of the first smartphones to sport 8GB of RAM, and, is the second smartphone with Tango support, Google's augmented reality platform. It also supports Daydream, Google's new VR platform.

 

As for specifications, the Asus ZenFone AR sports a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED QHD (1440x2560 pixels) and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Asus ZenFone AR's camera sports a 23-megapixel Sony IMX318 module with TriTech+ autofocus system, dual-PDAF, second-gen Laser Focus, and continuous-focus. The rear camera supports 4-axis OIS (optical image stabilisation) as well as 3-axis EIS (electronic image stabilisation) for video recording alongside support for 4K video recording. The company has opted for a 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 85-degree wide angle lens.

Other specifications include up to 256GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) configuration; a 3300mAh battery; USB 2.0 Type-C port, as well as Bluetooth v4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac connectivity.

Asus ZenFone AR

Asus ZenFone AR

Display

5.70-inch

Processor

quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.0

Rear Camera

23-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3300mAh

Tags: Asus, Asus ZenFone AR Price, Asus ZenFone Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Augmented Reality, Google Tango, Google Daydream
Redmi Note 4
