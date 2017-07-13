Asus ZenFone AR, claimed to be the world's first smartphone with 8GB of RAM, will be launched in India on Thursday. The company will be live streaming the launch, which kicks off at 2pm IST, and you can catch it right here. To recall, the Taiwanese consumer electronics giant had launched the ZenFone AR at CES 2017. Apart from the massive amount of RAM it offers, the ZenFone AR's biggest highlight is support for Google's Tango augmented reality platform. It also sports a modfied Snapdragon 821 SoC that's been optimised for Tango performance. To facilitate Tango, the ZenFone AR also sports a camera arrangement and sensors that allow motion tracking, depth perception, and area learning.

Asus ZenFone AR price

So far, the ZenFone AR has been launched in the company's home market - Taiwan. The Asus ZenFone AR price is TWD 24,990 (roughly Rs. 53,100) for its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. We can expect the Asus ZenFone AR price in India to be around the same.

Asus ZenFone AR specifications

In terms of specifications, the Asus ZenFone AR runs Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) Super AMOLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 821 SoC that has been claimed to be customised for Tango by the company. As mentioned earlier, the handset comes with an impressive 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, Asus ZenFone AR comes with a 23-megapixel Sony IMX318 module with TriTech+ autofocus system, dual-PDAF, second-gen Laser Focus, and continuous-focus. The rear camera supports 4-axis OIS (optical image stabilisation) as well as 3-axis EIS (electronic image stabilisation) for video recording alongside support for 4K video recording. At front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 85-degree wide angle lens.

The ZenFone AR comes with up to 256GB of built-in storage, which is further expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) configuration. It houses a 3300mAh battery and connectivity options offered by the smartphone include USB 2.0 Type-C port, Bluetooth v4.2, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac connectivity.

The Taiwanese company has previously confirmed that the Asus ZenFone AR features vapour cooling system to avoid overheating. We will not have to wait very long for the Asus ZenFone price in India and availability as the launch date is not far away.