Asus recently started sending out press invites for the launch event of its ZenFone 4 smartphone on August 17 but the company's online store has already listed two models of the handset on its website. Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro ZD552KL and Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie ZD553KL have now been listed on the online retail store of the Asus France site and all the specifications as well as images of the smartphone are now available for customers to see. There's no information of when the products will go on sale however.

While the Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro has been priced by the company at EUR 399.99 (roughly Rs. 30,050), the ZenFone 4 Selfie will be available for purchase at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,550). As the names suggest, both smartphones are focused on selfies and come with dual cameras at front. The Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro bears a front-facing dual camera setup with a 24-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor. The ZenFone 4 Selfie on the other hand comes with a 20-megapixel sensor and another 8-megapixel sensor at the front of the handset. At rear end, both new Asus smartphones feature 16-megapixel primary cameras.

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie

Moving to the other specifications, both the dual-SIM (Nano+Micro) Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and the ZenFone 4 Selfie run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and sport 5.5-inch displays but the former packs a full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display while the latter settles for an HD (720x1280 pixels) LCD display. The ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM. The regular ZenFone 4 Selfie is slightly underpowered and is kept running by a Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Both the new handsets come with 64GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD card up to 128GB) with a dedicated slot. The Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and the ZenFone 4 Selfie both house batteries with 3000mAh capacity but minutely vary in measurements and weight. The Pro variant measures 154.02x74.83x7mm and weighs 145 grams while the regular variant measures 155.66x75.9x7.85mm and weighs slightly less at 144 grams.

The connectivity options offered by the Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and the ZenFone 4 Selfie include 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.1. Both smartphones come with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button at front and will be offered with warranty of 2 years by the company.

As of now, there is no option to purchase the smartphones from the Asus France's online store but interested customers can sign up to receive updates regarding the availability.