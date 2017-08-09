Asus ZenFone 4 is set to be launched on August 17, and just like every year, it will be launched in many variants. While several leaks giving tidbits of many variants have popped up online, the prices of all of them now seem to have been leaked. According to the leak, the Asus ZenFone 4 Pro is going to be the most expensive of the lot, and the already unveiled Asus ZenFone 4 Max is the cheapest.

Taiwanese site Eprice has leaked the prices of all variants, and the Asus ZenFone Pro is priced at TWD 18,990 (roughly Rs. 40,100), Asus ZenFone 4 (S660) is priced at TWD 13,990 (roughly Rs. 29,500), Asus ZenFone 4 (S630) is priced at TWD 10,990 (roughly Rs. 23,100), Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie is priced at TWD 9,990 (roughly Rs. 21,000), and the Asus ZenFone 4 Max is priced at TWD 5,990 (roughly Rs. 12,600).

Furthermore, tipster Roland Quandt also leaked the US price of the Asus ZenFone 4 (S630) to be at $400 (roughly Rs. 25,500), and the price of the Asus ZenFone 4 Pro to be at $650 (roughly Rs. 41,400). The tipster claims that the ZenFone 4 (S630) will have 4GB of RAM and 64B of storage, while the Pro variant will have 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and be powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 SoC. He claims that the Pro variant will compete with the OnePlus 5 on launch.

The ZenFone 4 family is tipped to be divided into at least five variants with the fifth variant being the Asus ZenFone 4V (V520KL/A006). The Asus ZenFone 4 original model may come in two RAM/ storage variants, and this price leak also suggests the sale. The Asus ZenFone 4 Pro model is a new variant in the mix, and it seems to be the most premium of them all. The Asus ZenFone 4V was previously thought to be a Verizon-exclusive variant.

As for the Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie, it is expected to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, sport a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and be powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC with Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The selfie-focused smartphone will sport a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front sensor - both with 4K support.

The Asus ZenFone 4 series smartphones were first slated to release in July, but that didn't happen. Now, with the date confirmed for August 17, let's see how many variants see the light of the day.