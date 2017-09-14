After introducing the ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro smartphones back in August, Asus on Thursday announced the launch of the handsets in India. Interestingly, the company has introduced a new variant of the ZenFone 4 Selfie smartphone, with a single front camera for the country while the regular variant with dual front cameras has also been launched. The ZenFone 4 Selfie variant with single front camera has the model number ZB553KL, while the variant with dual front cameras has model number ZD553KL. All three smartphones are Flipkart-exclusive.

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie price in India, availability

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro price in India is Rs. 23,999, the ZenFone 4 Selfie (ZD553KL) price in India is Rs. 14,999, and the ZenFone 4 Selfie (ZB553KL) price in India is Rs. 9,999. All three smartphones will go on sale on September 21, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Launch offers include up to 100GB of additional data from Reliance Jio.

The Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and ZenFone 4 Selfie (ZD553KL) will be available in Sunlight Gold, Rouge Red, and Deepsea Black colour variants, while the ZenFone 4 Selfie (ZB553KL) will be available in Sunlight Gold, Rose Pink, and Deepsea Black colour variants.

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie specifications

Talking about the regular variants first, as the names of the new handsets suggest, both smartphones are focused on selfies and come with dual cameras at front. The Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro bears a front-facing dual camera setup with a 24-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor. The ZenFone 4 Selfie on the other hand comes with a 20-megapixel sensor and another 8-megapixel sensor at the front of the handset. At rear end, both new Asus smartphones feature 16-megapixel primary cameras.

ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro

Moving to the other specifications, both the dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and the ZenFone 4 Selfie run ZenUI 4.0 UI, based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, out-of-the-box and sport 5.5-inch displays but the former packs a full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display while the latter settles for an HD (720x1280 pixels) LCD display. The ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at up to 2.0GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM. The regular ZenFone 4 Selfie is slightly underpowered and is kept running by a Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Both the new handsets come with 64GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD card up to 128GB) with a dedicated slot. The Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and the ZenFone 4 Selfie both house batteries with 3000mAh capacity but minutely vary in measurements and weight. The Pro variant measures 154.02x74.83x7mm and weighs 145 grams while the regular variant measures 155.66x75.9x7.85mm and weighs slightly less at 144 grams.

The connectivity options offered by the Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and the ZenFone 4 Selfie include 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.1. Both smartphones come with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button at front and will be offered with warranty of 2 years by the company.

Moving to the ZenFone 4 Selfie variant with single front camera (ZB553KL), the handset comes with a 13-megapixel sensor at front as well as back, both with support for Portrait mode (Bokeh effect). The other specifications on the variant are same as the regular variant.