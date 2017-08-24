Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite With 16-Megapixel Front Camera, 4120mAh Battery Spotted in Malaysia

 
24 August 2017
Photo Credit: Amanz

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite packs a 4120mAh battery
  • It sports a single 16-megapixel sensor in the front
  • It has been made available in Sunlight Gold and Deepsea Black

Asus has launched several ZenFone 4 models this month, including two selfie-focused smartphones - the Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie and Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro smartphones. Now, if things weren't already confusing enough, a new variant in this 'ZenFone 4 Selfie' series has popped up. Asus Malaysia has reportedly announced that a new variant called Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite is in the offing, and will be priced at MYR 899 (roughly Rs. 13,400).

Malaysian site Amanz claims that Asus Malaysia has shared information about the Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite, and it is aiming to make it available in the local market by early September. With respect to design, it looks to be similar to the Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie with the same home button in the front hiding the fingerprint scanner, and the single camera setup at the back. The Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite is shown in Sunlight Gold colour option in the image, but it will also be available in Deepsea Black.

As for specifications, the name itself suggests that the smartphone will have toned down specs than the other two, and surely enough it only has single selfie camera at the front. There's only one 16-megapixel sensor in the front, unlike the other variants which have a dual selfie camera setup.

Not all specifications have been listed, but for what it's worth, the Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite sports a 5.3-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC. It packs 3GB of RAM, and offers 32GB of internal storage. At the rear, there is a similar 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The phone will bear the model number ZB520KL, will pack a 4120mAh battery, and run on ZenUI 4.0 software.

There is no word on whether this smartphone will launch in markets outside of Malaysia as of now.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite, Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite Price, Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite launch, Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Asus
Tasneem Akolawala

Monument Valley 2 for Android Is Up for Pre-Registrations on Google Play
Gionee A1
