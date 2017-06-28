Asus is known for its confusing lineup of smartphones, and by the latest leak, this year is going to be no different. Asus has been tipped to launch the successors to the ZenFone 3 family in July, and as many as five smartphones are incoming. The ZenFone 4 family will be divided into five variants at least – ZenFone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Max, two ZenFone 4 variants, and a Asus ZenFone 4V.

The five Asus smartphones have been listed on the Google Play Store support sheet (shared on ZenTalk forum), and the phones are named - Asus ZenFone 4 (ZE554KL), Asus ZenFone 4 Max (ZC554KL), Asus ZenFone 4 Pro (Z01GD), Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie (Z01M), and Asus ZenFone 4V (V520KL/A006).

The Asus ZenFone 4 model has been listed in two variants and it may be because the company looks to offer it in two RAM/ storage variants. The Asus ZenFone 4 Pro model is a new variant in the mix, and it could be the most premium of all. The Asus ZenFone 4V is thought to be a Verizon exclusive variant.

The Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie was spotted on GFXBench as well, tipping specifications. The device is listed as Z01M and it expected to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, sport a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and be powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC with Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The selfie-focused smartphone will sport a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front sensor – both with 4K support.

Lastly, the Asus ZenFone 4 Max model will be the direct successor of the Asus ZenFone 3 Max, and previous leaks indicate that the smartphone will support 4G, have a 5.5-inch (720x1280 pixels) display, and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The processor could be either the Snapdragon 625 SoC or the Snapdragon 660 SoC. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the Qualcomm octa-core processor will be clocked at 1.4GHz paired with 3GB RAM and Adreno 505 GPU. The device is expected to offer 32GB of inbuilt storage. Lastly, the Asus ZenFone 4 Max is expected to sport a dual camera setup - one 12-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor - at the rear. There is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chats.

All of these smartphones were first expected to launch in May, but now they are rumoured to launch sometime in July.