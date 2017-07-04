Taiwanese handset maker Asus has unveiled the first smartphone in the ZenFone 4 series, the ZenFone 4 Max, boasting of a massive battery. The new Asus smartphone has been launched in Russia, and it also sports dual rear cameras. The new Asus ZenFone 4 Max (ZC554KL) price starts at RUB 13,900 (roughly Rs. 15,000) and will be going on sale in Russia as of now with no word on international availability.

The new ZenFone 4 Max (ZC554KL) is said to be one of the first out of the five ZenFone models expected to launch this month.

Asus has unveiled the new ZenFone 4 Max with two different chipsets likely targeted at different markets. The phone comes in two variants: one powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC and another powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. The price has been revealed for the Snapdragon 425 SoC variant.

Two of the biggest highlights of the new ZenFone 4 Max are said to be dual rear cameras and 5000mAh battery. The phone supports fast charging, and can be used as a power bank as well - a standard feature across all Max smartphones from Asus.

The ZenFone 4 Max features a 5.5-inch IPS display with full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) screen resolution. The phone also boasts Gorilla Glass 2.5D on top. It comes with 4GB of RAM and packs 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

At the back, the ZenFone 4 Max sports two 13-megapixel cameras with an f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. There's also an 8-megapixel front camera with f2.2 aperture. It runs latest ZenUI version based on Android 7.0 Nougat. It measures 154x76.9x8.9mm and weighs 181 grams. The ZenFone 4 Max supports dual Nano-SIM cards. The launch was first reported by Russian website Helpix.