Asus ZenFone 4 Max Spotted on Company Site, Tipping Imminent Arrival

Asus' upcoming device Zenfone 4 Max was reportedly listed on the company's official support pages briefly, confirming its imminent arrival. The upcoming ZenFone 4 Max was listed with model number ZC554KL, and the company has since removed it from the page, rectifying its mistake. A similar specced device with the codename 'ASUS X00ID' was also spotted on GFXBench, revealing more details about the smartphone.

The company's listing, spotted first by GSMDome, hinted at the imminent arrival of the Asus ZenFone 3S Max successor. The listing hinted that the device will support 4G, have a 5.5-inch display, and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The processor could be either the Snapdragon 625 processor or the Snapdragon 660 processor tipped to launch on Tuesday, May 9.

The Asus X00ID spotted on GFXBench earlier has similar basic specifications as the Asus ZenFone 4 Max, hinting that it could be codenamed as that for benchmark purposes. The benchmark listing suggests that the smartphone will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and feature a 5.5-inch (720x1280 pixels) display. It is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm octa-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz paired with 3GB RAM and Adreno 505 GPU. The device is expected to offer 32GB of inbuilt storage.

Interestingly, the Asus smartphone is expected to sport a dual camera setup - one 12-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor - at the rear. There is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chats.

Previous rumours also indicate that the Asus may introduce its ZenFone 4 lineup as early as this month, and it could be possible that Asus uses the Computex Taipei platform to do the unveil. The event is scheduled to start on May 30.