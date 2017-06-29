Asus ZenFone 4 Series Expected to Launch in Europe on September 21

Asus has started sending out press invites for an event on September 21 in Rome, and the company is largely expected to launch the Asus ZenFone 4 series for Europe. The ZenFone smartphones have been leaked in several occasions in the past, and this European ‘save the date’ invitation seems to hint at their imminent arrival.

Tipster Roland Quandt tweeted about the launch, but deleted the information soon after. The invite image has two smartphones placed in the shape of a ‘V’, and has a tagline that reads, "take a walk on the wide side." GSMArena reports that this could be the company’s way of promoting the Asus ZenFone 4’s wide angle camera capabilities.

The ZenFone 4 family is tipped to be divided into at least five variants - Asus ZenFone 4 (ZE554KL), Asus ZenFone 4 Max (ZC554KL), Asus ZenFone 4 Pro (Z01GD), Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie (Z01M), and Asus ZenFone 4V (V520KL/A006). Also, the smartphones were recently tipped to be unveiled in July, and the Asus ZenFone 4 family could see a launch much earlier in regions other than Europe, where it may be slated for a September release.

There is still no clarity on whether the company will release all five rumoured smartphones, or stick to just one variant for the September 21 event - with the 'v' symbol possibly referring to the launch of the ZenFone 4V.

The Asus ZenFone 4 original model may come in two RAM/ storage variants. The Asus ZenFone 4 Pro model is a new variant in the mix, and it could be the most premium of all. The Asus ZenFone 4V was previously thought to be a Verizon exclusive variant.

As for the Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie, it is listed with model name Z01M and it is expected to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, sport a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and be powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC with Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The selfie-focused smartphone will sport a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front sensor – both with 4K support.

Lastly, the Asus ZenFone 4 Max model is thought to be the direct successor of the Asus ZenFone 3 Max, and previous leaks indicate that the smartphone will support 4G, have a 5.5-inch (720x1280 pixels) display, and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The processor could be either the Snapdragon 625 SoC or the Snapdragon 660 SoC. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the Qualcomm octa-core processor will be clocked at 1.4GHz paired with 3GB RAM and Adreno 505 GPU. The device is expected to offer 32GB of inbuilt storage. Lastly, the Asus ZenFone 4 Max is expected to sport a dual camera setup - one 12-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor - at the rear. There is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chats.