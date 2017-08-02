While the press invites for ZenFone 4 earlier suggested that the smartphone will be launched on August 19 in Philippines, the company has now shared a new teaser for the handset and said that it will be unveiled ahead of that date in Taiwan - on August 17. Notably, the latest teaser for the smartphone gives us a glimpse at the dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone.

While the official teaser, posted by the company through a Facebook post, doesn't reveal any particular details about the Asus ZenFone 4, it does show the smartphone bearing dual cameras at the back. This shouldn't come as a surprise as the company has already launched Asus ZenFone 4 Max smartphone from the series in Russia, which also sports a dual camera setup.

Asus is planning to launch three models of the ZenFone 4 series, i.e. ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4, and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, as per a report by Digitimes. The report suggests that the ZenFone 4 Pro comes with a 5.7-inch display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC. On the other hand, ZenFone 4 and Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro have been said to be the models targeted at mid-tier and entry-level segments respectively.

To recall, two other smartphones from the ZenFone 4 series, namely ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4V, have also been tipped to be launched by the company. As per previous leaks, the ZenFone 4 Selfie is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and sport a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The smartphone has been tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM. ZenFone 4 comes with 32GB of built-in storage. The selfie-focused smartphone has been tipped to pack a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front sensor - both with 4K support.