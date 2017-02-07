Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Asus ZenFone 3S Max India Launch Set for Today

 
07 February 2017
Asus ZenFone 3S Max India Launch Set for Today

Highlights

  • The ZenFone 3S Max bears a 5000mAh battery
  • It's powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek octa-core SoC
  • It runs Android 7.0 Nougat-based ZenUI 3.0

Asus India is all set to launch a new ZenFone 3 variant in the country on Tuesday, the Asus ZenFone 3S Max (ZC521TL), with a live stream scheduled to begin at 12pm IST. For now, the India price and availability details of the smartphone aren't known - though we know it's set to be available via both offline and online retail channels.

The Asus ZenFone 3S Max (ZC521TL) sports an aluminium metal body and a fingerprint scanner that's embedded in the home button at the front. Asus claims that the smartphone can be unlocked in 0.5 seconds and it supports recognition of up to 5 fingers. We spent a brief time with the smartphone, and you can check out our first look below.

The ZenFone 3S Max runs Android 7.0 Nougat based ZenUI 3.0, and offers features such as multi-window mode, ZenMotion Touch Gesture, Bluelight filter, and GameGenie. It bears a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and comes with 2.5D contoured edge. 

It is powered by an MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage that's expandable storage via microSD card (up to 2TB). It features a  13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5P Largan lens, and dual-LED real-tone flash.

The rear camera supports several modes including super resolution mode, low-light mode, panoramic mode, backlight HDR mode, and beautification mode. There's an 8-megapixel front-camera on board as well. The dual-SIM ZenFone 3S Max (ZC521TL) supports reverse charging capability which means it can act as a power bank for other smartphones.

Asus ZenFone 3S Max

Asus ZenFone 3S Max

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

1.5GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

5000mAh
Asus ZenFone 3S Max India Launch Set for Today
 
 

