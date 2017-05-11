Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) and ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) smartphones have received price cuts in India. The Taiwanese handset maker on Thursday announced the price cut. The Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL), which was launched at Rs. 27,999, will be now be retailing at Rs. 19,999. The ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL), which was launched at Rs. 21,999, will be sold at Rs. 17,99 . The price cut has been announced ahead of anticipated unveiling the successor of the Asus ZenFone 3 series of smartphones.

As before, both the Asus ZenFone 3 (Review) smartphones will be available via the company's exclusive stores as well as all leading retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter Chang, Region Head, South Asia and Country Manager for Asus India said, "ZenFone 3 series has been globally awarded and appreciated for its camera capabilities, classy yet contemporary design and high-end performance. Taking it forward, we plan to introduce an exciting range of products this year and the price reduction of ZenFone 3 is a precursor to the forthcoming product line-up."

Both the Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) and ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) started receiving the Nougat treatment from the company in March.

To refresh specifications, Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) features a 5.2-inch display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 2650mAh battery while the ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) features a 5.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage, and a 3000mAh battery.

Other specifications between the two variants remain the same. The Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) is powered by 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor that comes with 3GB of RAM. It packs a 16-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The 32GB of onboard storage can be expanded via microSD (up to 2TB). Connectivity options on board include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and FM radio.