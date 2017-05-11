Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL), ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) Price in India Slashed

  hindi
11 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL), ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) Price in India Slashed

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) to retail at Rs. 19,999
  • Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) will be available at Rs. 17,999
  • Both phones to be available across offline and online channels

Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) and ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) smartphones have received price cuts in India. The Taiwanese handset maker on Thursday announced the price cut. The Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL), which was launched at Rs. 27,999, will be now be retailing at Rs. 19,999. The ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL), which was launched at Rs. 21,999, will be sold at Rs. 17,99 . The price cut has been announced ahead of anticipated unveiling the successor of the Asus ZenFone 3 series of smartphones.

As before, both the Asus ZenFone 3 (Review) smartphones will be available via the company's exclusive stores as well as all leading retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter Chang, Region Head, South Asia and Country Manager for Asus India said, "ZenFone 3 series has been globally awarded and appreciated for its camera capabilities, classy yet contemporary design and high-end performance. Taking it forward, we plan to introduce an exciting range of products this year and the price reduction of ZenFone 3 is a precursor to the forthcoming product line-up."

Both the Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) and ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) started receiving the Nougat treatment from the company in March.

To refresh specifications, Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) features a 5.2-inch display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 2650mAh battery while the ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) features a 5.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage, and a 3000mAh battery.

Other specifications between the two variants remain the same. The Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) is powered by 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor that comes with 3GB of RAM. It packs a 16-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The 32GB of onboard storage can be expanded via microSD (up to 2TB). Connectivity options on board include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and FM radio.

Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL)

Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Great design and build quality
  • Good screen
  • 4K video recording support
  • Fast fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • Slightly overpriced for the overall package
Read detailed Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Asus ZenFone 3 ZE520KL Price, Asus ZenFone 3 ZE552KL Price, Asus ZenFone 3 Price Cut
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Samsung Galaxy Note 7R Rumoured to Be Sold at Half the Price of Original
Xiaomi Redmi 4 India Launch Expected on May 16
Redmi Note 4
Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL), ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) Price in India Slashed
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Redmi Note 3
TRENDING
  1. Micromax Launches Smartphone With 1 Year of Free 4G Data, Gorilla Glass 5
  2. Xiaomi Launches Its First Store in India in Bengaluru
  3. Amazon Sale Day 1 Offers: iPhone 7, Moto G5, and More Deals
  4. SoftBank Said to Receive Snapdeal-Flipkart Sale Approval From Nexus
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today
  6. iPhone 5s the Top Premium Smartphone in India, Says Mobilytiks
  7. Nokia 6 vs Vivo V5 vs Gionee A1 vs Moto G5 Plus
  8. Amazon Sale Starts May 11: Five Tips to Ensure You Get the Best Offers
  9. Amazon Great Indian Sale: The Best Tech Deals You Can Get
  10. Overwatch Game of the Year Edition and Anniversary Event Confirmed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.