Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL), ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) Start Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update: Report

 
10 January 2017
Highlights

  • Both smartphones were launched in India in August
  • The ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) sports a 5.2-inch display
  • The ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) sports a 5.5-inch display

Asus ZenFone 3 users have reportedly started receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat devices, starting with the Philippines. Specifically, the ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) and ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) models are receiving the update.

Users of the Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) and ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) smartphones in the Philippines are reporting receiving the update, notes Tech Update. The Android 7.0 Nougat update brings with it numerous changes, including Multi-Window support, as well as improved Doze battery saving feature. Asus has reportedly also tweaked its ZenUI customisation alongside, but details these changes are scarce.

We can expect the Android 7.0 Nougat for the Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) and ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) to start rolling out in other regions soon.

To recall, Asus launched the ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) and ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) in India in August, with the former priced at Rs. 21,999, and the latter at Rs. 27,999. The two dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Asus smartphones share some common specifications including a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, a 16-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, as well as common connectivity options - 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and FM radio.

Here's where the differences come in. The ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) features a 5.2-inch full-HD display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 2650mAh battery, while the ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) features a 5.5-inch full-HD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage, and a 3000mAh battery. Inbuilt storage on board both phones can be expanded via microSD (up to 128GB).

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

