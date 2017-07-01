Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

GST Impact: Asus ZenFone 3, ZenFone 3 Max Models Receive Price Cuts in India

 
01 July 2017
GST Impact: Asus ZenFone 3, ZenFone 3 Max Models Receive Price Cuts in India

Highlights

  • Five popular Asus smartphones have received a price cut
  • The Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) will now retail at Rs. 16,999
  • ZenFone 3 Max (ZC520TL) price in India slashed to Rs. 10,999

Asus has become one of the first manufacturers to announce post-GST price cuts on some of its smartphones, with prices reduced by as much as Rs. 3,000 on some models. While Asus has not issued a press release announcing the price cuts just yet, Gadgets 360 has learnt that Asus retail partners have already been informed of the revised pricing. The move comes on the day that Apple announced price cuts across nearly its entire range of products.

Let’s take a look at all Asus smartphones that are now available at a lower price.

First up is the Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL), which will now retail at Rs. 16,999 instead of Rs. 19,999. The smartphone was launched in India in August last year at Rs. 27,999 and received a price cut not too long ago. The Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) features a 5.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage, and is powered by a 3000mAh battery.

 

Another smartphone that received a price cut at the same time, the ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL), is now cheaper by an additional Rs. 2,000. Launched at Rs. 21,999, the smartphone was earlier retailing at Rs. 17,999 and now the price in India of Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) will be Rs. 15,999. The smartphone features a 5.2-inch display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 2650mAh battery.

The Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) was launched in India at Rs. 17,999 and had earlier seen its price cut to Rs. 15,999. The ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) will now be available at Rs. 14,999. The smartphone packs a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM. It comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash, apart from an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 84-degree wide-angle lens.

 

Next up is Asus ZenFone 3S Max (ZC521TL), which sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass, and is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC that's coupled with 3GB of RAM and the Mali T860 GPU. It was launched at Rs. 14,999 and after the post-GST price cut, it will now be available at Rs. 12,999.

Its less-powerful sibling, the Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC520TL), was launched in India at Rs. 12,999 and is now available at Rs. 10,999.

Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL)

Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Great design and build quality
  • Good screen
  • 4K video recording support
  • Fast fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • Slightly overpriced for the overall package
Read detailed Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL)

Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good design and build quality
  • Vibrant display
  • Capable cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Good audio quality
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Fingerprint sensor can be iffy
  • Weak gaming performance
  • No Gorilla Glass
  • A bit expensive
Read detailed Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Asus ZenFone 3S Max

Asus ZenFone 3S Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Strong camera performance
  • Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Well built
  • Bad
  • Way too much software bloat
  • Average overall performance
Read detailed Asus ZenFone 3S Max review

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

1GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

5000mAh

Tags: Asus ZenFone 3 Price in India, Asus ZenFone 3 Max Price in India
GST Impact: Asus ZenFone 3, ZenFone 3 Max Models Receive Price Cuts in India
 
 

