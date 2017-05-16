The Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL), which was launched in India back in December, is finally receiving the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update, the company revealed through its official forum. The update will arrive with build version 14.0200.1704.119. Alongside, the ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS550KL) is also receiving the update.

Asus says that the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update should reach all Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) handsets within the week. Users who have not seen a notification for the same can manually check it by heading over to Settings > About > System Update. As for the Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS550KL), it received its Android 7.0 Nougat update alongside the Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS570KL) back in March.

To recall, the mid-ranged Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) features an aluminium unibody design for a premium look and feel. The handset features a dual SIM slot on the left and volume and power button on the right. In our review of the Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL), we were satisfied with the design, battery life and camera performance. It was priced at Rs. Rs. 17,999 but can now be found online at Rs. 16,100.

The Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) was launched running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with ZenUI 3.0 skin on top. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

On the camera front, the Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) features a 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash and an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 84-degree wide-angle lens. It comes with an inbuilt storage of 32GB, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options for the smartphone includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.1, Micro-USB, and FM radio. It packs 4100mAh battery, measures 151.4x76.24x8.3mm and weighs 175 grams. Sensors for the Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.