Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe Starts Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update

 
02 March 2017
Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe Starts Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update

Highlights

  • The latest update bumps the Android version to Nougat
  • ZenFone 3 Deluxe was launched running Android M
  • The new update removes several redundant apps

Taiwanese handset maker Asus has started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to its ZenFone 3 Deluxe smartphone. The company confirmed the update on its ZenTalk forum, and revealed that it may take up to a week for the update to be available to all Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe users.

"It takes about one week for the system to complete the auto push," said the company on its forum. If you haven't received the update notifications, you can manually check for update on ZenFone 3 Deluxe via Settings > About > System Update.

The latest update bumps the operating system from Android Marshmallow to Android Nougat. The new update removes several preloaded apps including Share Link, Audio Wizard, Splendid, System update, and Flashlight. Users can however use the Audio Wizard, Splendid, System update, and Flashlight apps via system settings. The new Android N update also removes PC Suite as well as ShakeShake from ZenMotion. Some of the other preloaded apps that will be removed after the Android N update include Holo Spiral, Bubbles, Black Hole, and Phase Beam live wallpapers.

 

The Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe was made available in India back in November last year and came at a starting price of Rs. 49,999. The highlight of the ZenFone 3 Deluxe is the Snapdragon 821 SoC as well as the massive 256GB of built-in storage. It features a 5.7-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display and packs a whopping 6GB of RAM and supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). The rear camera sports a 23-megapixel Sony sensor with 4K video support and also packs an 8-megapixel front camera. There is 3000mAh battery on board. It measures 156.4x77.4x7.5mm and runs Asus Zen UI based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS570KL)

Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS570KL)

Rs.62,999
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Ample storage
  • Very good system performance
  • Capable set of cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Bad
  • Awkwardly designed fingerprint sensor
  • ZenUI needs to be leaner
Read detailed Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS570KL) review

Display

5.70-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

256GB

Rear Camera

23-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe Starts Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update
 
 

