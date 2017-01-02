Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Asus X00GD With 4850mAh Battery Spotted on Certification Site

 
02 January 2017
Asus X00GD With 4850mAh Battery Spotted on Certification Site

Highlights

  • The phone features a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display
  • The smartphone is expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-box
  • Tipped to be made available in three RAM/storage variants

A new smartphone from Asus, dubbed as X00GD, has been spotted at Chinese certification website TENAA and as per the listing the phone will feature a large 4850mAh battery. The smartphone has been tipped to run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box but the details regarding the pricing and availability are still not known as of now.

As per the TENAA listing, spotted by Tech Grapple, the Asus X00GD smartphone sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core Mediatek MT6750 processor. The phone is expected to be made available in RAM/ inbuilt storage options of 2GB/ 16GB, 3GB/ 32GB, and 4GB/ 64GB. All three models have been tipped to come with a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

In terms of optics, the Asus X00GD is listed with a 13-megapixel rear camera, coupled with dual-tone LED flash, and an 8-megapixel camera at the front for taking selfies. The Asus phone measures 149.5x73.7x8.85mm and weighs 169.5 grams.

The Asus X00GD comes with a fingerprint sensor embedded in the Home Button at the front of the device and has been tipped to be made available in Luxury Gold, Black, and Rose Gold colour variants.

Last month, Asus launched its ZenFone Go (ZB450KL), also known as the ZenFone Go 4.5 LTE, smartphone in India. The smartphone has been priced at Rs. 6,999 and sports a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display with a brightness of 380 nits and a blue-light filter. It is powered by a 1GHz quad-core Snapdragon 410 MSM8916 SoC coupled with 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

