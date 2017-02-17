Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Asus Rolling Out VoLTE Support to ZenFone 3 Range and Other Smartphones via OTA Update

 
17 February 2017
Asus Rolling Out VoLTE Support to ZenFone 3 Range and Other Smartphones via OTA Update

Asus ZenFone 3 Laser

Highlights

  • ZenFone 3 series is receiving new update
  • Some devices are receiving the update right now
  • Others will receive it at a later stage

Asus on Friday announced it is rolling out VoLTE support for the ZenFone 3 range and some other smartphones via a software update. The new OTA update which brings VoLTE support to devices is now available for the Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe, Asus ZenFone 3 5.2, Asus ZenFone 3 5.5, Asus ZenFone 3 Laser, Asus ZenFone 3 Max 5.2, Asus ZenFone 3 Max 5.5, and Asus ZenFone 3S Max 5.2. The Taiwanese company adds that the VoLTE support will soon be added to the ZenFone 3 Ultra (ZU680KL) as well.

Asus users can follow these steps to check if they've received the update on their devices, open Settings > About > System updates, and tap to check for updates.

Apart from the ZenFone 3 series, Asus is also rolling out VoLTE support for other select smartphones including Asus ZenFone Max, Asus ZenFone 2 Laser, and recently unveiled Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE. The company adds that the ZenFone Selfie (ZD551KL) will be receiving the update with VoLTE update in the coming weeks.

The VoLTE update for several Asus devices will mean that they will now work on Reliance Jio's VoLTE (Voice over LTE) network, apart from other VoLTE networks across the world.

Asus earlier this month launched the ZenFone 3S Max (ZC521TL) priced at Rs. 14,999. The smartphone supported VoLTE right out-of-the-box. The highlight of the ZenFone 3S Max (ZC521TL) (Review) is its massive 5000mAh battery that supports reverse charging feature that allows the handset to be used as a power bank.

Tags: Asus, Asus Mobiles, Mobiles, VoLTE
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap


