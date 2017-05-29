Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

ARM Cortex-A75, Cortex-A55, Mali-G72 GPU Launched at Computex

 
29 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
ARM Cortex-A75, Cortex-A55, Mali-G72 GPU Launched at Computex

Highlights

  • ARM Cortex-A75 claims to be 22 percent better than its predecessor
  • ARM Cortex-A55 claims to offer 2x more memory efficiency
  • The new CPUs will arrive on smartphones in the first quarter of 2018

On the eve of Computex, ARM has unveiled a new generation of mobile CPUs and GPUs at an event in Taipei. This includes the ARM Cortex-A75 meant for flagship level devices, and the ARM Cortex-A55 claiming to be the ‘most versatile high efficiency processor’ catering to the mid-range smartphone segment. There’s a brand new and ‘more efficient’ Mali-G72 GPU launched alongside as well.

The biggest highlight this year is ARM’s new Dynamiq technology embedded into both the CPUs. This technology allows for greater flexibility of cores, allowing companies like Qualcomm to mix and match up to eight cores in a single cluster enabling them to tweak performance, design, and energy, and overall more customisation. Cores can be tweaked into pairs of 4 plus 4, 2 plus 6, 1 plus 7, 1 plus 3, and many more. So for example, makers can embed seven Cortex-A55 cores and one Cortex-A75 cores in one single cluster to tweak battery performance and save on cost.

ARM claims to be on a trajectory to deliver 50x AI performance increase in the next 3 to 5 years. The company claims that the ARM Cortex-A75 is 22 percent better than the predecessor Cortex-A73. Both the ARM Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 are built on latest ARMv8.2-A architecture. The CPUs are designed to specifically handle challenges of artificial intelligence and machine learning, both a rising trend seen among smartphones. On the software side, the CPUs can take advantage of the ARM Compute Library that boosts AI and ML performance by 10x to 15x.

The Cortex-A75 claims to offer 16 percent more memory throughput than its predecessor as well. It can deal with 2W of power consumption offering up to 30 percent of extra performance on large screen devices. The Cortex-A55 claims to offer 2x more memory efficiency than Cortex-A53, 15 percent more power efficiency, and 10x more scalability than its predecessor.

At the event, ARM also launched the Mali-G72 GPU which is built on the new Bifrost architecture to provide better performance in a smaller area and on a budget. There’s an expected 1.4x rise in in-device performance compared to the Mali-G71 GPU. It brings 25 percent higher energy efficiency, and 20 percent better are efficiency as well. There’s also 17 percent better machine learning efficiency as well. ARM claims that the new GPU is designed for the new and demanding use cases of ML, High Fidelity mobile gaming, and mobile VR. It claims to bring 40 percent more performance on premium mobile devices. ARM claims that all these latest designs will be seen on mobile devices in the first quarter of 2018.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: ARM, ARM Cortex-A75, ARM Cortex-A55, Computex, Computex 2017, Mali-G72 GPU
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Three Simple Ways to Get ‘Cash’ and Other Rewards From Google
OnePlus Referral Programme Announced Ahead of OnePlus 5 Launch
Redmi Note 4
ARM Cortex-A75, Cortex-A55, Mali-G72 GPU Launched at Computex
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus Referral Programme Launched: Here's How You Can Refer Others
  2. BSNL Plans Satellite Phone Service for All in 2 Years
  3. Google Adds Personal Tab to Search Results for Private Content
  4. US Might Ban Laptops on All Flights Into and Out of the Country
  5. Jio Effect? Vodafone’s New Prepaid Plans Offer Unlimited Calls, 4G Data
  6. India's Ethical Hackers Rewarded Abroad, Ignored at Home
  7. Three Simple Ways to Get ‘Cash’ and Other Rewards From Google
  8. Gionee S10 With Four Cameras Launched in Three Different Variants
  9. CBSE 12th Result 2017: How to Check Your Scores Online
  10. British Airways to Resume Flights After IT Systems Crash
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.