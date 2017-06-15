After announcing a bunch of smartphones and tablets ahead of MWC 2017, French company Archos has now launched as many as four new smartphones in its Diamond and Sense series. The Diamond Alpha, Diamond Gamma, Sense 55s, and Sense 50x are all going to be available in the European market next month.

Archos Diamond Alpha price, specifications

The Archos Diamod Alpha is the most expensive of the lot with a price tag of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 21,500), after cashback of EUR 50 (roughly Rs. 3,600). It sports a slick metal body with a fingerprint sensor at the back, and no Home Button in the front. The Archos Diaomond Alpha runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots, has a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, a Snapdragon 652 octa chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

It sports a dual camera setup at the back with two 13-megapixel Sony IMX286 sensors – one for RGB and one for monochrome. At the front, the Archos Diamond Alpha sports a 16-megapixel sensor that supports 4K recording. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi Driect. The smartphone packs a 2950mAh non removable battery inside.

Archos Diamond Gamma price, specifications

The Archos Diamond Gamma is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 14,300), and has no dual camera setup. There’s a Home button on this one with the fingerprint scanner housed underneath. The Diamond Gamma sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 435 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. It offers 32GB of storage with the option to expand further (up to 128GB). As for optics, the Archos Diamond Gamma sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie sensor. It packs a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Archos Diamond Gamma

Archos Sense 55s price, specifications

Expanding the Sense line-up, the newly introduced Archos Sense 55s is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 17,900). It also has a dual camera setup and a fingerprint scanner at the back, and the big highlight is its borderless display, with bezel only left at the bottom chin. The sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. As for optics, the Archos Sense 55s has two 8-megapixel rear sensors. The battery is at 3000mAh, and the smartphone also runs on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat.

Archos Sense 55s

Archos Sense 50x price, specifications

Lastly, the Archos Sense 50x is priced at EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 12,100). The device is IP68 certified, which means it can survive water submersion for 30 minutes. It is also resistant to scratches, dust, drops (up to 1 meter) and supports working temperatures from -20 degree Celsius to +55 degree celius. The Archos Sense 50x features a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6737T chipset paired with 3GB of RAM. It offers 32GB of storage with the option to expand further using a microSD slot (up to 128GB). This one also runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, and packs a 3500mAh battery inside.

Archos Sense 50x