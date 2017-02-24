Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Archos 55 Graphite, 50 Graphite Smartphones, 101 Saphir Tablet Unveiled Ahead of MWC 2017

 
24 February 2017
Highlights

  • Archos has announced 50 Graphite and 55 Graphite Android smartphones
  • The company also announced a 2-in-1 rugged Android tablet - 101 Saphir
  • Price & availability will be given in June, alongside launch

With only three days left for the Mobile World Congress to kick off in Barcelona, the France-based company Archos on Friday announced three devices to create some buzz. Archos has announced two smartphones - 50 Graphite and 55 Graphite, and a rugged tablet - 101 Saphir. The smartphones feature top-end specifications while the tablet is designed for outdoor use. All the models will be showcased at Archos' booth, however the exact price and availability details will be provided by the company later in June along with the official launches. All three devices run Android 7.0 Nougat.

Start with the smartphones, Archos 55 Graphite is a dual-SIM 4G smartphone that features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280) IPS display with 2.5D contoured edge. It is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The Archos 55 Graphite packs 16GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via a microSD card (up to 128GB).

MWC 2017: Nokia 3310, Nokia 8, Moto G5, LG G6, and Other Launches You Can Expect

For optics, the 55 Graphite has a dual camera setup of 13-megapixel autofocus and 2-megapixel along with a flashlight module. The additional 2-megapixel camera is for better depth-of-field 'bokeh' effect. On the front side, it has a 5-megapixel camera. The rear side of the smartphone is also equipped with a fingerprint scanner, which can take up to 5 different fingerprints as claimed by the company. It packs-in an 3000mAh battery with Android Nougat's Doze 2.0 feature. It also supports 'super-fast' charging via a USB Type-C port.

The lighter version - Archos 50 Graphite - is also a 4G dual-SIM supporting smartphone. It houses a 5-inch HD (720x1280) IPS display with the 2.5D curved glass. It has 1GB of RAM with 16GB of internal storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Rest of the specifications are touted to be similar with the Archos 55 Graphite - however Archos goes on to say that specifications may vary by region.

Apart from the smartphones, Archos also launched a 2-in-1 water and dust-resistant (IP54-rated) tablet - the 101 Saphir. The Archos 101 Saphir packs-in a 10.1-inch HD (1280x800) IPS display along with dual speakers. It is powered by 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8163 processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. For graphics, it sports a Mali T720 MP2 GPU.

The Archos 101 Saphir has 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). For photography, the tablet has a 5-megapixel camera on the rear while it has a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth (v4.0), GPS, Micro HDMI, USB Type-C port. It is powered by a 6000mAh battery. The dimensions of the 101 Saphir are 181x265.4x13.4mm and it weighs in at 600 grams.

While the exact price details have not been revealed by the company, the devices will be launched in June this year and will be priced starting EUR 130 (roughly Rs. 9,200). As said, it will be available in select regions.

Archos 50 Graphite

Archos 50 Graphite

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.5GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Archos 55 Graphite

Archos 55 Graphite

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.5GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Archos 101 Saphir

Archos 101 Saphir

Display

10.10-inch

Processor

1.5GHz quad-core

Front Camera

2-megapixel

Resolution

800x1280 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

6000mAh
