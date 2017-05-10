Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple WWDC 2017 Keynote Address Invites Show It's Scheduled for June 5

 
10 May 2017
Apple WWDC 2017 Keynote Address Invites Show It's Scheduled for June 5

Photo Credit: MacRumors

Highlights

  • WWDC will be held from June 5 to June 9
  • It will be held at the MCEnery Convention Centre
  • The keynote address will be held on June 5

Apple has started to send out invites to the media for the keynote address at the WWDC 2017 developer conference in California. The four day event is set to kick off on June 5 with a keynote address from CEO Time Cook. Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference will be held at the McEnery Convention Centre in San Jose, California this time

The venue is a shift from Apple's favourite since the past several years - Moscone Centre. However, the McEnery Convention Centre is about the same size as the Moscone Centre, and is nearby to the Apple campus as well.

The invite doesn't give out much on what will be unveiled at the keynote. There have been sketchy reports of an iPhone 8 unveil, but we suggest you take that with a heavy pinch of salt, as the traditional launch is usually in September. At WWDC, Apple will most likely release the first developer preview of iOS 11, and outline all the cool things it will bring.

iOS 11 is set to bring a host of new features, and the recent rumoured ones include a revamp to Apple Music. Apple Music may get a more video-centric interface with the launch of iOS 11, and also host as many as 10 original shows by the end of 2017.

Apple's video content plans currently include documentaries on Drake's music label, Cash Money Records and Clive Davis, Planet of the Apps, and the recently delayed Carpool Karaoke. Meanwhile, Can't Stop Won't Stop, featuring Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was just announced as an Apple Music exclusive, while a Bloomberg report tips a documentary about Bad Boy Records is due as well.

Other features that iOS 11 is expected to bring includes group FaceTime video calling, and ending support for 32-bit apps. The outline of features will be listed at WWDC, while the stable launch will arrive with the launch of the next iPhone in September.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple, WWDC, WWDC 2017, Apple Developers Conference
Tasneem Akolawala

