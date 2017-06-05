Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple WWDC 2017 Keynote Address Starts: Live Updates From San Jose

 
Gadgets 360 Staff, 05 June 2017
The annual Apple developer conference, WWDC 2017, has kicked off with CEO Tim Cook on the stage. The company usually unveils the next versions of its software for mobile devices, computers, wearables, etc. at the event, but WWDC 2017 is expected to give equal attention to the hardware. The keynote address event will be live-streamed on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Windows 10 devices, so you can catch all the action live. We will be running our WWDC 2017 live blog too, so keep updating the page in case you don’t have a compatible device.

As has been the case for the past few years, you look forward to the next version of the software running inside iPhones and iPads, iOS 11, at WWDC 2017. But that’s not all, since details of macOS 10.13, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11 will also be announced at the event. As for hardware, keep your eyes peeled for the Siri speaker (a rival to Amazon Echo), new iPad Pro models, and a refreshed MacBook lineup.

New placeholder listings on the App Store suggest new apps called Files and Activity will make their debut at WWDC 2017. The company reportedly removed 32-bit apps from search results in its app marketplace too, which suggests iPhone and iPad apps may become 64-bit-only in the days to come. Curious to know what else will be new on your Apple gadgets soon? Stay tuned to our WWDC live blog for regular updates.

Apple's WWDC 2017 keynote address kicks off at 10:00am PDT (10:30pm IST), and is this year being held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Tags: WWDC, WWDC 2017, Apple, iOS 11, Siri Speaker, iPad Pro, MacBook 2017, Apple WWDC 2017, WWDC 2017 Keynote
