Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Sets Up New UK Office at Imagination's Doorstep

 
10 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple Sets Up New UK Office at Imagination's Doorstep

Highlights

  • Apple's rented a 22,500 square-foot office in St Albans in London
  • It falls in the vicinity of Imagination, which Apple broke ties with
  • Imagination had accused Apple of breaking the ethics of business

Amid a bitter stand-off with Britain-based micro-chip company Imagination Technologies, Apple sent a stern message by opening an office in its proximity.

The tech giant planted its flag by renting a 22,500 square-foot office in St Albans just a few miles from Imagination's headquarters in Hertfordshire village of Kings Langley, the Telegraph reported on Saturday.

The company plans to use the office to develop its own graphics technology for Apple devices after it announced termination of its partnership with Imagination.

The development has led to fears in the Imagination camp that Apple will poach its talented staff.

In recent months, Apple hired a string of Imagination employees, including its former Chief Operating Officer John Metcalfe.

Imagination had earlier accused Apple of breaching ethics when the latter claimed that they would no longer need to pay royalties as they plan to stop using the Imagination graphics technology.

The Chief Executive of Imagination, Andrew Heath had challenged Apple's claim that it will be able to develop its own technology without infringing on Imagination's technology.

Imagination's technology currently forms the basis of the graphics chip featuring in every iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

Disputing Imagination's claims, Apple maintained that they had sent two years' prior notice regarding the end of partnership.

"We valued our past relationship and wanted to give them as much notice as possible to adapt their future plans. We're disappointed in their response, which has been inaccurate and misleading," a spokesman of Apple was quoted as saying.

According to analysts, Imagination is not a viable business without royalties from Apple. The company had put itself up for sale last month.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple, Mobiles, Tablets, iPhones, Imagination
Nubia M2 With Dual Cameras to Go on Sale in India Today
Apple Sets Up New UK Office at Imagination's Doorstep
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo V5S
TRENDING
  1. Jio's Rs. 500 Phone, Honor 8 Pro Launch, Nokia 5, and More News This Week
  2. New GST Rates Finder App Will Help You Verify Correctness of GST Charged
  3. Anand Mahindra Apologises Over Tech Mahindra Employee's Firing
  4. Reliance Jio Customer Data Hacked? What the Company Has to Say
  5. Samsung Galaxy On Max With 4GB RAM, Front Flash Launched in India
  6. Here's a 3-Month Rundown of Top Data, Calling Plans From Major Operators
  7. Moto E4 Plus vs Nokia 3 vs Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power
  8. Reliance Jio Offering 224GB Data at Rs. 509: Here's How it Works
  9. Nokia 5 Pre-Bookings in India Begin Today
  10. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.