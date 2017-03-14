Apple to Launch New Products at March Event Next Week, Report Reiterates

Do you recall a report from late last month that claimed Apple will hold an event in March to launch a Red colour variant of the iPhone 7, a 128GB storage variant of the iPhone SE, and new iPad Pro models? Well, now a fresh report indicates that the event is indeed happening, in the week of March 20 to March 24.

A report by MacRumors cites unnamed supply chain analysts for the event timeline, and notes that invites haven’t been sent yet – a move that doesn’t fall in line with the Apple’s observed practice of sending invites at least 10 days in advance. Apple could send the invites soon, hold an event later than expected, or, make an announcement via a press release, the report speculates.

Unfortunately, the people cited by the report don’t provide any clarity on what can be expected from the March launch event. To recall, a recent report had also claimed that Apple has delayed its March launch event for new iPad models till at least May or June. Another sketchy report had indicated that the iPad launch event will be held on April 4.

As we mentioned, the March event was rumoured to see the launch of a Red iPhone 7, a 128GB iPhone SE, and at least three new iPad Pro models – in 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch, and 12.9-inch display sizes. A refresh of the iPad mini is also anticipated, with a 7.9-inch display, to replace the ageing iPad mini 4. The Apple Pencil 2 is also said to be launching alongside the new iPad Pro models. The news was reported by Japanese blog Macotakara, citing a Barclays analyst.