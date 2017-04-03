Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple to Drop Imagination Tech Graphics in iPhone

 
03 April 2017
Imagination said Apple's notification had triggered talks on alternative commercial arrangements for the current license and royalty agreement.

Apple has given Imagination Tech notice that it will stop using its graphics technology in the iPhone and other products in up to two years' time, dealing a major blow to the British company.

Imagination said Apple, its biggest customer, had not presented any evidence to substantiate its assertion that it will no longer require Imagination's technology, without violating Imagination's patents, intellectual property and confidential information.

Separately, Apple, Amazon.com, and Google have joined bidding for Toshiba's NAND flash memory unit, vying with others for the Japanese firm's prized semiconductor operation, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Saturday.

Toshiba shareholders on Thursday agreed to split off its NAND flash memory business, paving the way for a sale to raise at least $9 billion to cover US nuclear unit charges that threaten the conglomerate's future.

The Yomiuri newspaper said bidding prices from Apple, Amazon or Google, owned by Alphabet, were not known. About 10 potential bidders are interested in buying a stake in the microchip operation, a source with knowledge of the planned sale told Reuters earlier.

Suitors include Western Digital, which operates a chip plant with Toshiba in Japan, Micron Technology, South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc and financial investors.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Mobiles, Tablets, Apple, Imagination Technologies, iPhone, Imagination, GPU, PowerVR GPU
