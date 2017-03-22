Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Tax Incentive Demand Said to Have Been Turned Down by Revenue Department

 
22 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple Tax Incentive Demand Said to Have Been Turned Down by Revenue Department

Highlights

  • Apple last month revealed its plans to begin manufacturing in India
  • iPhone SE was said to begin being manufactured in Bengaluru by April-end
  • Revenue Deptt has rejected Apple's incentive requests

The Department of Revenue has said no to the tax incentive demand of US-based iPhone maker Apple, which wants to set up a manufacturing unit in the country.

Sources said the demand of the technology major was sent by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) to its revenue counterpart.

In a communication to the government, the Cupertino-based technology major has asked for incentives from the Department of Revenue and Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeITy).

Apple Set to Begin Making iPhones in India by April-End

Besides exemption from the Customs duty on imports of components and equipment for 15 years, Apple wants relaxation in the mandated 30 percent local sourcing of components.

Apple had earlier indicated to the government that it is ready with a blueprint to begin manufacturing iPhones in India, but wants fiscal concessions, including Customs duty waiver on import of components.

Apple executives had made a detailed presentation to an inter-ministerial group headed by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion Secretary Ramesh Abhishek on its road map for setting up a manufacturing unit in India.

With sales tapering in the US and China, Apple is eyeing India - the fastest-growing smartphone market in the world - and looking to set up a local manufacturing unit to cut costs.

It, however, does not manufacture devices on its own and rather does it through contract manufacturers.

The company sells its products through Apple-owned retail stores in countries like China, Germany, the US, the UK and France, among others. It has no wholly-owned store in India and sells its products through distributors such as Redington and Ingram Micro.

Tags: Apple, Apple India, Apple Manufacturing in India, Mobiles, iPhones, Make in India, DIPP
Trump, NASA, and a Rare Consensus - Manned Mission to Mars
Snapdeal Denies Report That It Is in Sale Talks With Flipkart, Paytm
Yu Yunicorn
Apple Tax Incentive Demand Said to Have Been Turned Down by Revenue Department
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Yu Yunicorn
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 7 RED Launch, Reliance Jio vs. Airtel, and More: Your 360 Daily
  2. iPhone 7 Now in a Brand New Red Colour; iPhone SE Storage Doubled
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 4A With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India at Rs. 5,999
  4. US, UK Ban Laptops on Flights From Turkey, Middle East
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 4A First Look
  6. Why Reliance Jio and Airtel Are Fighting Over Speedtest App Results
  7. Idea Counters Reliance Jio Prime With Up to 12GB Data for Postpaid Users
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Buyers on Idea Network to Get 1GB Data Per Day at Rs. 343
  9. WhatsApp Text Status Feature Now Rolling Out to Android Users Worldwide
  10. iPhone SE at Rs. 19,999: What You Need to Know About the Cash Back Offer
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.