Apple in Talks to Expand iPhone Production Capacity in India, Says Prasad

Apple wants to expand its contract manufacturer's facility in the tech hub of Bengaluru, a union minister said on Tuesday, as the iPhone maker seeks a bigger share in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, the union minister for Electronics and IT said, government officials were in touch with Apple and other mobile phone manufacturers for expanding facilities and setting up new plants.

Cupertino, California-based Apple last week started making iPhone SE at its Taiwanese contract manufacturer Wistron's plant in Bengaluru.

Apple Assured of Full Support for Its Manufacturing Facility by Karnataka Government

Earlier on Tuesday, Finland's Nokia said it has settled its patent dispute with Apple and also signed a business collaboration deal with the US company.

Nokia said it would receive an up-front cash payment and additional revenues from Apple, but did not specify the details of the patent deal.

Revenues from the agreement, as well as a non-recurring catch-up revenue, will start running from this quarter, Nokia said.

Under the business agreement, Nokia said it would provide network infrastructure products and services to Apple while Apple would resume carrying Nokia's digital health products in its retail and online stores.

© Thomson Reuters 2017