Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple in Talks to Expand iPhone Production Capacity in India, Says Prasad

 
23 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple in Talks to Expand iPhone Production Capacity in India, Says Prasad

Highlights

  • Government officials in talks with manufacturers for expanding facilities
  • Apple last week started making iPhone SE in Bengaluru
  • iPhone SE units will be shipped to Indian customers this month

Apple wants to expand its contract manufacturer's facility in the tech hub of Bengaluru, a union minister said on Tuesday, as the iPhone maker seeks a bigger share in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, the union minister for Electronics and IT said, government officials were in touch with Apple and other mobile phone manufacturers for expanding facilities and setting up new plants.

Cupertino, California-based Apple last week started making iPhone SE at its Taiwanese contract manufacturer Wistron's plant in Bengaluru.

Apple Assured of Full Support for Its Manufacturing Facility by Karnataka Government

Earlier on Tuesday, Finland's Nokia said it has settled its patent dispute with Apple and also signed a business collaboration deal with the US company.

Nokia said it would receive an up-front cash payment and additional revenues from Apple, but did not specify the details of the patent deal.

Revenues from the agreement, as well as a non-recurring catch-up revenue, will start running from this quarter, Nokia said.

Under the business agreement, Nokia said it would provide network infrastructure products and services to Apple while Apple would resume carrying Nokia's digital health products in its retail and online stores.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple, Apple Manufacturing in India, Bengaluru, iPhone SE, Mobiles, India
YouTube TV Gets AirPlay Support, Can Now Be Streamed on Apple TV
Samsung Galaxy Wide 2 Launched: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More
Redmi Note 4
Apple in Talks to Expand iPhone Production Capacity in India, Says Prasad
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

LYF Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Everything You Need to Know about the Paytm Payments Bank in 10 Points
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Launch Offers & More
  3. OnePlus 5 Colour Variants Teased, Might Offer Interesting Choices
  4. Xiaomi Says It Sold Rs. 5 Crores Worth of Products on Mi Home's Launch
  5. Symantec Says 'Highly Likely' North Korea Behind Ransomware Cyber-Attacks
  6. Moto G5S, G5S Plus Specifications Tipped in Leaked Presentation Slide
  7. CBSE Results 2017 Class 12: How to Check Marks Online
  8. Paytm Payments Bank Launched, Aims to Acquire 500 Million Customers
  9. This Is When You Can Play Overwatch's Anniversary Event
  10. New Ransomware More Dangerous Than WannaCry Found, Researchers Say
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.