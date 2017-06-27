Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Acquires SensoMotoric, a German Firm Specialising in Eye-Tracking Tech

 
27 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple Acquires SensoMotoric, a German Firm Specialising in Eye-Tracking Tech

Highlights

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook has previously talked about potential of AR
  • The company announced ARKit at WWDC 2017
  • Apple has not officially confirmed the acquisition

If Apple's announcement of ARKit at WWDC 2017 was not proof enough for company's dedication towards augmented reality, it has now acquired a computer vision company that specialises in augmented reality. As per the latest information, Apple has acquired German company SensoMotoric Instruments, which provides eye-tracking solutions.

While a MacRumors report first suggested that the company has acquired SensoMotoric Instruments, the Cupertino-based company gave Axios its standard boilerplate statement: "Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans." While Apple almost never officially discloses acquisitions to public, this standard response can be seen as a confirmation.

As SensoMotoric Instruments provides eye-tracking technology, which plays a key role in the development of augmented reality applications, it is clear that Apple might be focusing heavily on this area going ahead.

However, this should not come as a surprise to anyone who has been tracking news regarding the company currently headed by Tim Cook in last two year. Tim Cook himself has openly made several statements where he has talked about the potential that augmented reality holds.

As we mentioned, Apple introduced ARKit along with the announcement of iOS 11 at WWDC 2017. The ARKit provides fast and stable motion tracking, ambient light estimation and so on which is made possible by using the sensors in the iPhone and iPad devices. "This will make ARKit the largest AR platform in the world," Craig Federighi said at the event.

As there is no official information available from the company's side, currently it is unclear what Apple is planning to do with its new acquisition. However, we can now expect the company to make an announcement regarding its augmented reality efforts sometime in the near future.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple SensoMotoric Acquisition, SensoMotoric Acquisition, Apple SensoMotoric Instruments, Apple Augmented Reality, Apple AR, Home Entertainment, Apple, Tablets, Wearables, Apps
Google Hit by Record EUR 2.42-Billion Fine for Breaching EU Antitrust Rules
Apple Acquires SensoMotoric, a German Firm Specialising in Eye-Tracking Tech
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto C
TRENDING
  1. EU Antitrust Regulators Hit Google With Record EUR 2.42 Billion Fine
  2. Lenovo Mobile Fest Offers Discounts and Other Deals in Flipkart Sale
  3. Amazon India Pre-GST Sale Offering Discounts on TVs, Speakers, and More
  4. One Million Xiaomi Redmi 4 Units Sold in India in 30 Days, Claims Company
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Flash Sale on Amazon India, Mi.com Today
  6. Nokia 3 Android Phone Now Available Online in India
  7. OnePlus 5 Goes on Open Sale in India via Amazon India, OnePlus Store
  8. WhatsApp Now Bundles Photos Into Albums, Gets Refreshed Call Screen
  9. Samsung to Reportedly Start Selling Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 Units Soon
  10. OnePlus 5 to Get EIS for 4K Videos, Wi-Fi Issue Fix With Future Update
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.