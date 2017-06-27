If Apple's announcement of ARKit at WWDC 2017 was not proof enough for company's dedication towards augmented reality, it has now acquired a computer vision company that specialises in augmented reality. As per the latest information, Apple has acquired German company SensoMotoric Instruments, which provides eye-tracking solutions.

While a MacRumors report first suggested that the company has acquired SensoMotoric Instruments, the Cupertino-based company gave Axios its standard boilerplate statement: "Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans." While Apple almost never officially discloses acquisitions to public, this standard response can be seen as a confirmation.

As SensoMotoric Instruments provides eye-tracking technology, which plays a key role in the development of augmented reality applications, it is clear that Apple might be focusing heavily on this area going ahead.

However, this should not come as a surprise to anyone who has been tracking news regarding the company currently headed by Tim Cook in last two year. Tim Cook himself has openly made several statements where he has talked about the potential that augmented reality holds.

As we mentioned, Apple introduced ARKit along with the announcement of iOS 11 at WWDC 2017. The ARKit provides fast and stable motion tracking, ambient light estimation and so on which is made possible by using the sensors in the iPhone and iPad devices. "This will make ARKit the largest AR platform in the world," Craig Federighi said at the event.

As there is no official information available from the company's side, currently it is unclear what Apple is planning to do with its new acquisition. However, we can now expect the company to make an announcement regarding its augmented reality efforts sometime in the near future.