Apple Officials Said to Have Met Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

 
25 January 2017
Apple Officials Said to Have Met Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Senior officials of the US-based iPhone maker Apple on Tuesday called upon Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The meeting assumes significance as the technology giant is seeking concessions like duty exemptions to set up its manufacturing unit in India.

"The meeting lasted for 40 minutes. There were three officials from the company, including the company's Global Vice President Priya Balasubramaniam," sources said.

The company executives will on Wednesday meet a group of senior officials from different ministries on their demands.

In a communication to the government, the Cupertino-based technology major has asked for several tax and other incentives, including long-term duty exemptions, to enter the manufacturing sector in India.

Apple Is Ready to Start Making iPhones in India - at a Price 

Currently, the government provides support by way of benefits under the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (MSIPS) to boost electronic manufacturing.

The company sells its products through Apple-owned retail stores in countries like China, Germany, the US, the UK and France, among others. It has no wholly-owned store in India and sells its products through distributors such as Redington and Ingram Micro.

Apple Officials Said to Have Met Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
 
 

